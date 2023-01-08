Leading the field at 9 under heading into the final 18 holes of play, the No. 8 ranked World Amateur Golfer and the University of North Carolina golfer David Ford found peace with his game before erupting for the finish at Ocean Forest Golf Club.
“I was just thankful for the moment,” Ford said after shooting 204 to claim victory. “I get nervous for a lot of the day because I don’t know how the end result is going to finish, but I knew that the end result was so close and that putt on 18 I was going to either win or lose. If that’s the worst thing that happens today, great then I lose. I think that was the main thought in my head.”
After carding an even-par front nine, Ford found himself two shots back of leader Caleb Surratt while the two of them teed off on the back nine.
The two have a great relationship over the years with the sophomore Tar Heel and freshman Volunteer having played for the Walker Cup Practice Squad and seeing each other multiple times in amateur events. The latest installment saw the two go toe-to-toe until the final putt hit the bottom of the cup.
Trading shots and the lead multiple times, the two had conversations about anything and everything to not only calm themselves down but to be friends and encourage one another as they exchanged the lead.
Entering the 15th hole and up one shot on Ford, Surratt found his second shot going left of the fairway and into the marsh. Forced to take a drop and needing to match shot for shot with Ford, Surratt bogeyed the hole to allow the two to share the lead at 11-under.
On No. 17, a par 3 that plays over the marsh and before the ocean view, Ford found his shot in the bunker just right of the green as Surratt had an uphill putt for a birdie opportunity.
With a large gallery following now and his twin brother Maxwell Ford in the crowd after just finishing his final Jones Cup round, Ford hit a stellar bunker shot.
Needing to leave it in the middle of the green to avoid a downhill run into more trouble, Ford chipped his shot just inches away from the hole for an easy tap-in. Surratt left his birdie putt just long and the two went into the 54th hole all tied at 11-under with everything on the line.
Both golfers hit their tee shots down the middle of the fairway and wound up next to one another with roughly 174 yards to the flag that was tucked into the middle of the hole with slopes around.
Not hitting his 8-iron well all tournament, Ford took the club out of his bag and went through his routine. Stepping up to the ball, Ford saw his shot go to the back part of the green, leaving him roughly 18 feet to the cup.
“The 8-iron wasn’t getting along with me so I was just happy that it came in clutch,” Ford said. “The wind was coming in off the left which wasn’t good for my hook. I just tried to hit it and hope and it worked out.
As for Surratt, the freshman star at Tennessee took his 9-iron out of the bag and delivered his shot just left of the hole with all the marbles on the line.
Walking up to the green together Ford said they talked about their shot selection and club choice and both stated that adrenaline helped them hit the shot they so desperately wanted.
Spending time reading his birdie putt with the Jones Cup trophy on the line, Ford said he was hoping to set the record for the longest putt read possible and even asked Peter Fountain, his Tar Heel teammate and the third member of the final group, what he thought of the green.
“I read it at first and I had so much adrenaline going and was so nervous that I thought I read it and then my brain didn’t comprehend what I read for the first minute of me reading it,” Ford said.
“I had to read it again for what felt like two more minutes. I read it right edge the first time and then I saw that the green was going to pull it to the right, so then I read it left edge and at the last second I pushed my line half an inch more left. It was three-quarters of a ball out left, and I hit a good putt.
“It’s one of those where you want to be in the moment there, and that’s the moment you want. I was just lucky that it fell and I’m sure I will have many more where I will miss those and approach those the same way. I was just happy that it went in.”
Draining the 18-footer and letting out a celebratory fist pump, Ford was fully prepared to go to a playoff before Surratt missed his birdie shot.
Thankful for the moment and seeing the result go in his favor with his family and teammates watching him, Ford was able to lift the 2023 Jones Cup Invitational Trophy while earning the Lane Williams Silver Medal and an exemption into the 2023 RSM Classic.