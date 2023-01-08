Leading the field at 9 under heading into the final 18 holes of play, the No. 8 ranked World Amateur Golfer and the University of North Carolina golfer David Ford found peace with his game before erupting for the finish at Ocean Forest Golf Club.

“I was just thankful for the moment,” Ford said after shooting 204 to claim victory. “I get nervous for a lot of the day because I don’t know how the end result is going to finish, but I knew that the end result was so close and that putt on 18 I was going to either win or lose. If that’s the worst thing that happens today, great then I lose. I think that was the main thought in my head.”

