The richness of the world’s game is continuing to grow in the Golden Isles as the Southern Soccer Academy puts in the work in the brief offseason period.
Ranging from U11 to U14, over 50 players took the field as future products of Glynn Academy and Brunswick High soccer ran drills and helped mentor the next wave of talent.
Led by the direction of their U16 coach Patrick Cáceres — Sammy Santana, TG Roberts, Tuck Tucker, Creighton Murray, Sam Barbee, Liam Kelso, Collins Tipton, Oliver Van Boxel, Jake Harrison, and Junior Molina broke off into three different stations to teach drills that have helped improve their skills over the course of their careers.
Those three drills were 1 vs. 1, shooting, and passing patterns. Having the 1 vs. 1 being self-explanatory, other SSA coaches such as Lee and Gavin Swafford taught the youth the drills.
The shooting drill had the likes of four members in the middle of the field, with the outside player receiving the pass from the runner before sending a pass to his inside teammate. This allowed the initial passer to make a banana run — an outside run to break the offside trap — receiving the ball for a first-time shot.
As the passing drill was the most complex of the three, the U16s went through the progressions of the type of runs and passes to make to play free-flowing soccer in game situations. Using descriptive terms for the passes they want to receive, they emphasized being creative whilst having fun.
Spending portions of the first hour rotating through the drills and encouraging the little guys to try as best as they can, Cáceres spoke highly of his U16 group being able to get comfortable quickly to help out the little guys.
“These guys, it was their first time and they were nervous and after a while, they started to get comfortable and talk to them,” Cáceres said. “These little guys know them and their faces are familiar and can say, ‘These guys helped us out coach, and it’s pretty cool.’ Translate that now into them seeing them being the next group of varsity players next year.
“It’s the motivation, and have them say they can be better than them, and then the next wave says they can be even better. Every year it’s just matching the standards, going above and beyond it. These kids are competitive and I can’t tell you how many times I have to calm them down to not be that competitive. They are competitive and hungry for it, the biggest change has been the drive to want to play soccer. It has switched from the interest being there — the commitment was on and off — to where it is the guys are here. They will come in, clock out, and say, ‘Hey, coach when’s the next one.’”
Breaking off into groups of five to play five or six aside games on shorter fields, the competition rose as Cáceres pointed out the younger kids who showed hustle and gave everything no matter the scoreline had a chance to play against the older group to end the offseason training session.
Starting slow against the younger guys, Cáceres saw his group kick into third gear even as they took it as a learning period.
“I always tell them that it doesn’t matter what age group you play. It could be a bad team but if you are not disciplined enough to do things the way we are supposed to, you are gonna look bad, which they did for the first couple of minutes,” Cáceres said. “The younger boys were looking good, and once these guys started to click it’s game time. That is the learning period for them, just because they are little you have to play with the same intensity. That translates to the younger guys. It’s good for them.”
Being able to see the field with the older group, SSA Director of Coaching Lee Swafford pointed out this opportunity allowed unity to be created. Usually crossing paths from one field to another during team camps, Swafford liked the idea of filling the gap before tryouts to bring smiles and have fun.
“This was just an opportunity to kind of fill the gap, most of the things are serious most of the time,” Swafford said. “We prepare for end-of-the-season high-level tournaments for these older kids where it’s serious and it’s nice for the older kids to have an off day and smile and not be so serious. The same goes for the young guys, they have been preparing too. Take the foot off the gas, and it’s about having fun too. Fun is the keyword to having them come back. Player retention is our number one goal and without players, we aren’t here. If fun isn’t part of it, we lose.”
Tryouts for U13 and older are May 16-17 while the U8-12 tryouts will be on May 22 and 24 at the Jekyll Island Soccer Complex.
If you are interested in trying out, contact Lee Swafford at Lswafford@ssaelite.com for more.