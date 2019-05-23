Glynn Academy is in the midsts of a basketball revival.
Two of the players responsible for turning their respective programs around signed letters-of-intent to play college hoops Thursday in the school’s auditorium.
Chmayia Miller signed with Allen University, and Willie Murray joined up with LaGrange College.
“I’m glad I got to spend all four years at Glynn Academy,” Miller said. “I wouldn’t rather spend it anywhere else. I’m just glad I’m being able to play at the next level.”
Miller has been a key component in the rejuvenation of the Glynn Academy girls basketball program that began with head coach Sharnesha Smith’s arrival at the school.
After averaging 11.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game as a junior in her first year under Smith, Miller expanded her game as a senior and filled multiple roles on the court as she upped her averages to 12.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while chipping in two steals per game.
A leader on the court, Miller’s biggest game came against Class 3A state champion Johnson when she dropped a season-high 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting in a 68-64 victory. Her impact on the court helped the Lady Terrors win their first region title in 24 years and make a deep run in the postseason.
“Chmayia had a huge impact on our program,” Smith said. “Her junior year, she was first team all-region. Then her second year, first team all-region again, made huge strides.
“We won the region, made it to the Elite 8, and Chamayia was our go-to kid on the wing. We ran a lot of sets through her to knock down a midrange shot. If we needed a bucket, we knew who to go to.”
The Glynn Academy girls hadn’t advanced past the first round in more than half a decade when Smith took over two years ago. Before that time, Miller was unsure if college basketball would be in her future.
She credited Smith for developing her into a collegiate athlete.
“She did a lot, because when she came in, I wasn’t really where I was supposed to be to play in college,” MIller said. “She pushed me and made me get to where I needed to be.”
Miller said she chose to sign with Allen because she felt welcomed into the program by a head coach that is about business and ready to win.
Akia Stanton led Allen to a 15-15 record in his first season at the helm of the program, and now she’s set to bring in her first real signing class — one that includes a potential star in Miller.
“With Allen University, they’re getting a really good piece to what they’re building there already,” Smith said. “Chmayia can come in and be a dominant scorer, hopefully at all positions, honestly. She has that ability.
“But they’re getting a good kid. A kid that’s going to be committed to the program. A kid that’s going to give it everything she has every time she steps on the floor. A kid that’s academically strong. I feel like she’s going to help take that program to another level.”
LaGrange is hoping to get the same impact from Murray, who feels he can make a positive impact for the team with his shooting ability.
Murray was named to the first team all-region team for a senior year that saw him average a team-high 14.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while leading the Glynn Academy boys back to the postseason after missing out the year prior.
“He’s just a great kid, comes from a great family,” said Terrors boys head coach Terrance Haywood. “He’s an extremely smart kid and he’s a great player.
“(LaGrange is) getting a steal.”
Murray has proven himself to be a humble player willing to do whatever is asked of him to better the team.
One example of his resolve came early in his junior season when Haywood approached him about playing with the junior varsity team.
“He’s a great player, but we had about eight seniors that year and I knew he wouldn’t be a starter on varsity, so I said, ‘Willie, do you mind playing a couple quarters of JV, just so that you can play?’
“I’m thinking, as good as this kid is, he’s not going to want to do that, but he looked at me with a smile on his face and said, ‘Yes sir, coach, whatever you need me to do.’”
Instead of sulking about what could be perceived as a demotion, Murray used his time playing with the JV team as motivation to continue to improve his game.
Before the midway point of the season, Murray had broken into the starting lineup and finished the year on the all-region second team.
“Back then, it was really hard because I was expecting to start as a junior,” Murray said. “When (Haywood) told me, it kind of felt bad, and I was just like, ‘It’s time to work.’
“I just felt like I got better and better.”
Despite Murray’s best efforts, the Terrors missed out on the state playoffs his junior year when they dropped a game against Effingham County in the Region 2-6A tournament.
Again, Murray used the disappointment as fuel to comeback better than before, and he led Glynn back to the postseason.
“Last year when we lost in the tournament to not go in the playoffs, it really hurt,” Murray said. “So the next year, I said ‘It’s time to buckle down and start to play,’ so I did anything I could on the court to make us win.”