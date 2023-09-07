The College of Coastal Georgia men’s basketball program sees faces come and go every year for head coach Jesse Watkins. It’s part of the job, but for him, it’s about building a relationship with the surrounding community. Thinking of the right person to come by, Watkins reached out to Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson to speak to his team.
“It’s because not to dwell on last season, I just think our guys need to see what leadership is all about,” Watkins said. “Not just within myself but leadership outside of what it takes to become a true leader. What you have to do to sacrifice that? I got the chance to know the mayor when he got elected, and we did some help with the Boys of Summer. He’s shown up for one or two games, and I told him he would be a great person to come talk to my team about leadership and serving in the community. His family served in the community and is part of a serving. What it will take to help out and draw them to us. I have some seniors and a lot of freshmen to understand what the Brunswick community is all about. That’s the reason why I wanted to reach out to him and touch base with him.”
Editor’s Note: The Brunswick City Commission’s Wednesday meeting ran past the deadline for Thursday paper. For coverage of the first half of the meeting, visit thebrunswicknews.com or read it in Thursday’s edition of The News.
A federal judge upheld two claims this week in a lawsuit between Glynn County and the owners of the Golden Ray that seeks roughly $98 million in damages to compensate the county for environmental damage caused by a series of oil spills and fires before and during the cleanup of the ship.