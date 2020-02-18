Brunswick High’s baseball team needed extra innings to take down Brantley County 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Senior, Kason Buie had runners on first and third base, and there was only one out when he came up to bat in the bottom of the ninth.
Brantley County intentionally walked Mitchell Richburg after Kyle Lodise hit a double to center field to start things off for Brunswick.
With a 2-0 count, Buie hit a grounder to the pitcher, and instead of throwing out the runner on third, he chose to throw out Buie. Lodise took off and reached home, giving the Pirates the walk-off win.
It was a pitching duel as Chamberlin Dent took on Brantley’s Trace Martin.
Brunswick struck first on Martin in the opening inning when the Pirates scored on a 3-2 count double from Richburg.
Brantley County responded in the top of the third inning, scoring off a bases-loaded walk.
Outside of the third inning, the Pirates never had themselves in a deep hole defensively. It was a night of firsts for Brunswick as it was all three pitchers' first outings.
Pirates coach Brian Crawford said he was happy with his pitching staff tonight and with the different combinations they tried on defense.
“Chamberlin had a solid outing as his first starting outing this year. We were pleased with him getting ahead early and challenging the barrel, and he gave us four solid innings,” Crawford said. “So we were very pleased with that. Mitchell Richburg’s first outing tonight, and I thought he threw fabulously. He had two pitches going. That was his first outing that we’ve had in two years, so we were very pleased to see that— add that to our arsenal.
“Also, Kyle Lodise, that was his first outing, so that gave us a chance to kind of maneuver our defense around and see different combinations. I felt confident with everybody and all the combinations and everything that we had set defensively even with Richburg and Lodise pitching.”
After the third inning, neither team mustered up much offense. Neither the Pirates or the Herons offenses could get passed the strong pitching performances.
Between Martin and Gabe Thrift for Brantley, the Herons allowed two runs on three hits. Both pitchers recorded seven strikeouts each. Martin tallied just one walk while Thrift walked two.
As for the Pirates, Dent threw for four innings giving up one run on three hits. He struck out six batters and walked three. Richburg came into relieve him and threw for three innings without giving up a single hit. He tallied three strikeouts and two walks.
Lodise came in for the two extra frames of play against the Herons on Tuesday night, giving up one hit and retiring three batters.
Neither team produced much on the offensive side of things as the Herons tallied four hits, and the Pirates had three. With another sluggish offensive outing, Crawford said there were somethings to work on at the plate.
“Offensively we came out exactly like we wanted to, manufactured a run in the first and then we put up a bunch of goose eggs after that. So we have to do a better job at getting challenged with the fastball early on, and we have to barrel up,” Crawford said. “So, that’s something we have to work on. They threw a lot of fastballs tonight, so little disheartening there.
“However, proud of Kason Buie for coming through in the end with a good opportunity. It’s always nice to see a senior produce at the end to win a ballgame.”
The Pirates improve to 2-2 overall this season after Tuesday’s game. Up next for Brunswick will be a double-header on Saturday as the Pirates take on Milton first at 10 a.m. and Carrolton at 4 p.m. to finish off the second weekend of Baseball at the Beach.