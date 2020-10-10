McIntosh County Academy won it’s opening home game of the season over Claxton as the Buccaneers defeated the Tigers 43-22.
“Early on we traded touchdowns — we’d run the ball down the field and Claxton would throw the ball down the field,” said McIntosh coach Warren Bradely. “They had a really good offense, so we had to adjust our defense to slow them down and got a few stops. One of the big highlights tonight was we didn’t punt we scored on every possession. That was good.”
Starting running back Trenton Johnson tallied 262 yards on the ground.
Bradley said not having to punt Friday night gave his team some momentum.
“We’ve seen the 4-4 defense two weeks in a row so we had a good game plan for it and got to tweak it for a third week, so that played a big factor in it,” Bradley said. “They played well. Had a couple of untimely penalties. We ruffed the punter one time and a couple of unsportsmanlike penalties that hurt us but they battled all night long — Claxton’s offense was pretty tough.”
This win gives McIntosh County Academy it’s third straight victory as the Buccaneers improve to 3-2 on the season.
“I think it gives us a lot of confidence,” Bradley said. “It was the first home game and we’ve won three in a row now. Your kids are seeing the benefit of playing a tough schedule, so I think it’s helped us and we’re playing with a lot of confidence right now.”
Up next for McIntosh County Academy is a road trip to take on Emanuel County next Friday night.