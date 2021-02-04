McIntosh County Academy had four announce their schools of choice Wednesday for the annual National Signing Day celebrations.
Trenton Johnson, Khay Loyd, Ryan Burkhart and Miles Wood were joined by their families in the festivities as all four are headed off to college.
Johnson and Burkhart are both heading to Savannah State, while Wood signed with Washington and Lee University. Loyd signed with Army back in December but joined his brothers on Wednesday to announce again.
McIntosh County Academy coach Bradley Warren said he hopes the community and younger kids see that it is possible to achieve this goal.
“For kids and the community to see that, you’re helping these kids beyond just your high school program that McIntosh had a half a million dollars in football scholarships this week,” Warren said. “That’s a good place to play. As a parent, and if it was my son and I would think, hey, this coach is taking care of my kids’ future.”
Warren returned to coach the Buccaneers two seasons ago and has seen all four of these young men grow.
He has a unique experience with each other them and said he feels like a proud dad.
“I’m pretty excited for them. Savannah State is close, and I really liked the way that their coaching staff treated our kids,” Warren said. “So I will be a frequent visitor on Saturdays to Savannah State. Also, I have never missed a game of any of my college players. I’ve seen at least one game. So I guess I’ll be going to New York and Virginia too this year.”
Loyd said he chose this route to have some security down the road.
“The fact that football is going to be over one day and the benefits that come with it after,” Loyd said. “So after I finish college football, whether I keep playing or not, I’ll be pretty much set up for life.”
He said it’s always been his goal to play college football, and now that dream is coming true.
“Playing on TV, playing college football — that’s what I’ve always wanted to do since I was a kid,” Loyd said. “I’m glad I got the chance to do that on the biggest stage.”
As of right now, Loyd said he is planning on studying business and get into logistics after he graduates.
Loyd said Coach Warren really helped him throughout these last two seasons in so many different aspects.
“He helped get recruited, helped me develop, get more focused on the bigger picture of things and just really put my name out there,” Loyd said. “I just play my game, and he got me where I needed to be.”
Warren said he’s really excited for him because he knows this scholarship will give him a career after school.
“This Army scholarship is going to be providing a structure that he needs after high school and a career after high school,” Warren said. “So it’s good to see him play corner at the Division I level. It’s very exciting.”
Miles Wood signed with Washington and Lee University and plans on studying economics — eventually attending law school. It was a perfect fit, Wood said, and the academics really played into the decision.
Wood said he never thought he’d be in this position, but something he always dreamed of doing.
“It’s definitely life-changing for sure,” Wood said. “Something you kind of dream about as a kid, and it’s never really something that you think you definitely can do, but we’re here.”
When Warren got to McIntosh, he said Wood was focused on baseball, but he has really grown as a football player in the two years.
“When I got here, I felt like he was really focused on baseball, and he developed into a great football player — he ran the defense,” Warren said. “Now he’s going on to a prestigious school in Virginia to play linebacker. I’m like a proud dad.”
Johnson wasn’t always the running back that turned heads the last two seasons, and now he’s heading to Savannah State, where he could possibly become a starter.
“Trent was one of my favorite kids to work with because he wasn’t playing running back — that’s a huge success story for our program and what we do,” Warren said. “Now you got a kid that was a two-year running back going to Savannah State and quite possibly be their starters — he was tough.”
Johnson said he fell in love with the community at Savannah State and immediately bonded with everyone.
“I liked the players. We had good chemistry and bond — the coaches too,” Johnson said. “I feel like the coach — he turned my life around as a man on the off the field. So that’s why I chose Savannah State — not too far from home and not too close. I mean it’s a childhood dream come true; I am blessed.”
Johnson said he’s planning on studying business management and said he’s looking forward to all the college things coming his way.
“Right now, I’m just staying in my books, putting the work in and hope to help them win more games,” Johnson said.
Joining Johnson at Savannah State is Burkhart, a long snapper and tight end for the Buccaneers.
Burkhart is a coach’s kid, and Warren said that knowledge will help him in the long run.
“Ryan was a really good long snapper, tight end — coaches kid, so he knows a lot, and he’ll be able to be a contributing factor to Savannah State just because of his football stance.”
Burkhart only had one season at McIntosh County Academy but said he’s very appreciative of this year.
“I toured here in February, and Coach Warren told me when I was here, he was going to get me to play college football,” Burkhart said. “He’s a man of his word, and he’s a great coach. He just pushed us to be the best we can, and I’m very appreciative that I could call him my coach my final year.”
Burkhart said achieving this goal of playing college football was a dream of his since he was 6 years old.
“Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve always dreamed of being able to put on the hat and say where I’m going to,” Burkhart said. “It feels unreal. I’m just appreciative of coach Quinn and the staff at Savannah State, just for giving me the opportunity and believing in me. I get the show what I finally have.”
He said what drew him to Savannah State was how hard the school recruited him, along with the fact they have an excellent criminal justice department.
“I had the head coach sit in my house for an hour just talking to my family like it was just a normal friend,” Burkhart said. “That’s when I realized that’s where I want to be, and the energy’s good there — a beautiful campus.
“Good programs that I want to be a part of, especially the criminal justice program and work on Homeland Security at the port, and I can get a job easily out of there. He’s a realistic coach, and I think Coach Quinn’s going to be leading us to a lot more wins. I’m really happy, but being close to home is the best aspect of it.”
While Warren only got one to two years with these guys, he said he saw them flourish when he implemented his system. That structured environment showed these guys that playing college football was realistically an option.
“Getting your mind on your academics, getting your mind on what you need to do to be successful in high school and going to the next level, I think, is a great message for what we’re doing here right now,” Warren said.