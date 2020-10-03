McIntosh County Academy went on the road and handed Bryan County a 45-0 loss.
The Buccaneers improve to 2-2 on the season.
“We played very well defensively,” Buccaneers coach Bradley Warren said. “We were a little sloppy on offense. We had a couple of fumbles and too many penalties, but we still managed to put together some really strong drives against them.”
Once again, the Bucs running game was on point. Starting running back, Trenton Johnson collected four scores.
“He had a good game tonight,” Warren said. “I think we played him maybe one or two series in the third quarter then we sat him the rest of the ball game and played some other backs. He ripped off three or four big runs.”
TyReese Campbell also got into the end zone for the Bucs. Colby Reed got points as well with a pick-six. Even though it resulted in a longer kickoff, Warren said his team was excited.
“We got a celebration penalty, so we had to kick it off deep, but they were excited,” Warren said.
After four straight road games, the Bucs will finally have a home game.
McIntosh County Academy will host Claxton with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. as the Bucs look to keep the momentum flowing.