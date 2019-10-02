McIntosh County Academy has another tough week as the Buccaneers host Brantley County on Friday night. After a heartbreaking loss to Calvary Day last week, McIntosh is ready to redeem themselves and try to get a win against the Herons.
Last season, the Buccaneers lost 21-7 to Brantley on the road. However now it’s on their turf in front of their home crowd. McIntosh coach Bradley Warren said that it’s been a good week of practice.
“It’s been a good one, especially after such a physical game last week,” Warren said. “Tuesday was one of the best practices we’ve had, and Wednesday went pretty good too.”
After such a heartbreaking loss, sometimes getting up the morale of the team can be a challenge. However, Warren said that it isn’t too much of one because these guys want to do well.
“We haven’t won much in the last two years so getting them ready this week wasn’t hard,” Warren said. “It’s pretty easy because they’re working on getting better each week.”
Brantley won’t be an easy task for the Buccaneers as the Herons return senior quarterback Bradson Bowers. He’s completed 14-of-32 passes this year for 160 yards and one touchdown. However, it won’t be the passing game that’ll be the problem, but the running game.
The Herons have four guys with over 100 yards on the year. Leading the way is senior running back Clifford Patten. He’s got 49 carries for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Patten’s also averaging 5.6 yards every time he touches the ball.
Bowers also uses his legs to make plays as he’s got 26 carries for 125 yards. Jamel Smith is another guy who will see plenty of action. He’s got 32 carries for 175 yards and three touchdowns — Smith much like Patten averages over five yards a carry. A.J. Lattany has 19 carries for 69 yards and three scores. He will be another one the Buccaneers defense will have to keep tabs on Friday.
“Our team’s better than Brantley at running the football,” Warren said. “We’re more of a speed type team where Brantley is a spread offense with an old school wish-bone flavor to it. They’ll be a big challenge for us.”
McIntosh is a triple-option team that will pound the rock down opponents’ throats. The Buccaneers ran for 303 yards last week and should be a similar performance this week as well.
Trenton Johnson and Will Jones both have 200 yards on the season and went for over 100 last week.
Johnson’s toted the rock 50 times for 249 yards averaging 5.0 per carry. He also has five touchdowns on the season as well.
Jones, on the other hand, has 37 carries for 212 yards and one touchdown. He’s averaging 5.7 yards a carry.
These two are big running backs that take more than one person to tackle them. They’re both so strong, and when they get rolling, watch out.
“We’ve run the ball better each game,” Warren said. “So this week shouldn’t be any different.”
McIntosh County Academy and Brantley County face off with each other on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Buccaneers look to get their second win of the season and some confidence going behind this talented run game, while Brantley looks to improve to 4-1 on the year.