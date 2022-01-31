Brunswick High hosted the traditional Area 2-6A Tournament and narrowly came out on top Friday.

The Pirates claimed the top spot with a total team score of 206, edging out South Effingham’s 205. Glynn Academy finished fourth, and will also move on to sectionals this weekend at the Brunswick Square Garden.

Here’s how things went for the region meet:

The Pirates had five individual wrestlers finish atop of their weight classes: Peter McKinney (132), Comari Cone (138), Marcus Norman (145), Leon Charlton (182) and Anthony Lowe (220).

Although the Terrors didn’t have any wrestler win in their respective weight classes, they did have three runners-ups in Jefferson Cuttino (120), Ethan Waters (160) and Jackson Wakeland (182).

The top 5 finishers at the area tournament advanced to the GHSA 6A Sectional B meet this weekend at Brunswick High School.

At the 106 weight class, Clayton Hicks (BHS; third) and Liam Bee (GA; fourth). In 113, Aidan Bee (GA; third) and Stunnar Hutchinson (BHS; fourth). At 120, Jefferson Cuttino (GA; second) and Thomas Clay (BHS; fourth). In 126, Maxwell Wakeland (GA; fourth) and Nicholas Hickox (BHS; fifth).

In the 132 class, Peter McKinney (BHS, first) and Cade Morgan (GA; third). At 138, Comari Cone (BHS; first) and Parker Sams (GA; fourth). In 145, Marcus Norman (BHS; first) and Ryan Alfau (GA; fifth). At 152, Blake Ethridge (BHS; third) and Jakob Brooks (GA; fifth).

The 160 class, Ethan Waters (GA; second) and Titus Washington (BHS; third). In 170, Sebastian Hutchinson (BHS; second) and Daniel Smiley (GA; fourth). At 182, Leon Charlton (BHS; first) and Jackson Wakeland (GA; second). In 195, Staffon Stanley (BHS; fourth) and Ethan Miller (GA; sixth).

At 220, Anthony Lowe (BHS; first) and Lucas Ketcham (GA; second). In 285, River Creel (BHS; second).

