Through her four years playing with head coach Maria Mangram, Shakardia Cowart progressed throughout her time on the court wearing No. 25 on her chest.
“As coaches we say you come to play every game,” Mangram said. “There were some games you would take a break but for the most part, you did what you were supposed to do. You came in and worked hard for four years. Now you saw it through to the end.”
Playing all four years on the varsity Lady Pirates basketball team, Cowart continued to improve yearly for the team. In the team’s first season, Cowart finished with 24 points. In her sophomore and junior season, Cowart cracked 100 plus points, leaving room to blossom for her senior season.
In her senior season, playing a key role in the 27-2 Lady Pirate team, Cowart finished with 201 points, 100 rebounds, and team-highs in assists (114) and steals (74).
“She came in and her anticipation skills were so good,” Mangram said. “Getting steals was already in her, we didn’t have to teach that. She already had that. Her coming to work, her dedication, and her working hard every single day. She improved drastically over four years, she made a great improvement each year. She was a big part of our success, like she said, she’s seen the lows, the highs.”
As Cowart sat down with her parents (Charneka Edmond and Archie Myers) by her side, she wanted to thank those that played an intricate part in getting her to the next level.
“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for keeping me on the narrow path through all the adversity that came my way all four years at Brunswick High,” Cowart said. “It’s been a bunch of highs and a bunch of lows, but I was able to find myself as a person and player. The journey wasn’t easy, coming in as a freshman and having to work my way up. I would also like to thank God for allowing me to play the game I love at the next level. Thanks to my family for being the big support system and supporting me through my lows and praising me through my highs.
“Thank you to my coaching staff for not allowing me to make excuses for myself and always looking out for my best interest. To my teammates, I will say I appreciate you all to the fullest and for pushing me to not only be a great player but a better individual. I appreciate the colleges and coaches that reached out and were willing to recruit me. With that being said, I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at East Georgia State College.”
Putting pen to paper, Cowart became the second Glynn County basketball star to sign her National Letter of Intent to play for the Lady Bobcats, joining Glynn Academy’s Paris Smith.
“I would say I picked the school because when I went, I immediately connected with it,” Cowart said. “There’s nothing I can say bad about it, it’s a good school. When I went and looked around I just felt like I wanted to immediately commit to the school.”
From a little girl to now, Cowart knew she was very talented to play the game of basketball. However, it was her relationship with Mangram that proved she could make it to the college level.
“She was a big help because when I came in as a freshman, I was kind of nervous and I wasn’t certain if I wanted to play basketball or not,” Cowart said. “She made me feel comfortable to get nailed down and play basketball.”
Being on teams that have drastically improved every year with Cowart on the court, Mangram said it was a testament to her working hard daily.
“She’s kind of seen it all,” Mangram said of the team’s ups-and-downs.” She has seen it all, she evolved and she did a great job of realizing what she needed to do and changing how she was to better the team. She’s always been a team player, she was a big part of our success.”
Mangram describes the soon-to-be Lady Bobcat as a cat, quick and ready to strike on a loose ball.
“She is super quick,” Mangram said. “She has the ability to finish at the rim. On the highlight, you could see she was getting and-ones, and that was her. She would steal the ball and get the and-one. We would always say we are alike because she’s left-handed but doesn’t play left-handed. She shoots right-handed and drives left-handed. She’s hard to guard, but her career has evolved. We would have liked to see her shoot the ball a little bit more. What she brought to the table was good and we really appreciate her and her hard work.”
Mangram said East Georgia State and coach Theo Howard are getting a gem of a player.
“They are definitely getting a gem,” Mangram said. “She’s awesome. She’s not gonna talk back, and she always says ‘Yes ma’am, no ma’am,’ even when she’s upset or things aren’t going her way. She still continues to be respectful and she works hard. She hits the weight room. She’s a leader and she’s very vocal. Coach Howard is definitely getting a gem.”