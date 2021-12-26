Sean Pender named COTY for all-around effort
A City Championship, region title and undefeated regular season would be more than enough to earn the nod as The Brunswick News Coastal Georgia All-Area Football Team’s Coach of the Year.
But as his program has done all year long, Brunswick High head coach Sean Pender went above and beyond expectations, both on and off the field, to cement his status as the 2021 award winner.
Pender’s work began Day 1 of the Pirates’ offseason as he and his staff instilled a championship standard. Brunswick played each game as if a title were on the line.
The result: 11 straight victories, the sixth-highest scoring offense in Class 6A, and a defense that allowed the fifth-fewest points in the classification. Even the Pirates’ special teams produced their share of game-changing plays with key starters dedicating themselves to the third phase of the game.
In Pender’s fifth season at the helm of Brunswick, the positive habits the staff has preached have sunk in across the roster.
“It’s trying to have that culture in place,” Pender said. “I’m very fortunate for the staff I have — I have a really good staff that works extremely hard and understands what we’re trying to accomplish, the vision of that we have set out for our program, and we didn’t waver from it. We set the standards of high expectations for our players, and we do our best to get our players to reach those expectations.
Our vision for our players is as to win a state title. We thought the best way to do that was to take it one game at a time — to learn how to play every game like it was a championship type game that way when you get it involved in those games that were championship games, you were able to perform without that extra anxiety that is sometimes a part of big games.”
Entering the season, the Pirates hadn’t played in many championship contests in recent campaigns. Brunswick hadn’t won an outright region title since 2009, and it only just snapped a six-game losing streak in the City Championship the previous year.
But Brunswick never looked like a team afraid of the moment. Pender pushed the Pirates to view any obstacle in their way as a potential opportunity to prove themselves.
“We just kept playing up the possibilities and the ‘could-dos,’ and our kids bought into it for the most part,” Pender said. “We always say, it’s a ‘get to’ instead of a ‘got to’ mentality. Make an excuse to do instead of an excuse not to do…
“Whenever you feel like you’ve got to do something, turn it into a ‘get to.’ It’s an opportunity. Keep that mindset.”
Brunswick pulled out its second consecutive nail-biting victory over its crosstown rivals, and a few weeks later, the Pirates survived a slugfest with Effingham County in the regular-season finale to take the region crown.
The triumph over Effingham also clinched the first undefeated regular season for Brunswick in 22 years in hands down the most successful season in program history for a Pirates head coach not named John Willis.
The on-field achievements by Brunswick are even more impressive when considering the off-field circumstances surrounding the city.
Even outside the divisive political climate, the Pirates played their season out as from all around the globe descended onto the city in the fallout of a local tragedy. The Brunswick coaching staff worked to keep the negativity out of the team’s facility, but it wasn’t a case of ignoring the elephant in the room.
Instead, the team held difficult conversations out in the open, pushing character education and engaging in “All About the Family Talk Tuesday’s,” which encouraged players to discuss their experiences and listen to their peers.
“We had stuff that happened throughout the year, and our program was kind of put in the spotlight,” Pender said. “Our kids really stepped up to the vision we put forth. We wanted to talk about coming together, how family is important, how it’s important to have each other’s backs and understand one another, and that was something that was really big to our nation — to the political year that happened and through the stuff with Ahmaud Arbery, there was a lot of stuff, a lot of undercurrent that was happening around that program that could have destroyed it. But our guys rallied behind the type of vision that we put in place.”