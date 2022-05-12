City Meet_010 copy.jpg
Brunswick High’s Riyon Rankin clears a 7-foot high jump in a meet against Glynn Academy on Friday.

 Derrick Davis The Brunswick News

Riyon Rankin is the Class 6A high jump state champion.

The Brunswick High junior won gold with a jump of 6-feet, 10-inches on Thursday at the GHSA Track and Field Championships in Carrollton. He then proceeded to clear 7 feet at the meet.

Rankin owns the highest jump in the nation among prep athletes this year at 7-1, as well as the highest in the state since Veterans’ Malik Broughton cleared 7-2 back in 2013. His jump also ranks within the top 10 all-time in Georgia history.

