Riyon Rankin is the Class 6A high jump state champion.
The Brunswick High junior won gold with a jump of 6-feet, 10-inches on Thursday at the GHSA Track and Field Championships in Carrollton. He then proceeded to clear 7 feet at the meet.
Rankin owns the highest jump in the nation among prep athletes this year at 7-1, as well as the highest in the state since Veterans’ Malik Broughton cleared 7-2 back in 2013. His jump also ranks within the top 10 all-time in Georgia history.
