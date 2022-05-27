Boys Track MVP jumps to title
A county record, a state championship, and national recognition; the resume is overwhelming for The News’ 2022 Boys Track MVP, Riyon Rankin.
Few athletes displayed the type of dominance over the field the Pirates’ junior did in his second full prep season on the track. After placing third in the high jump at the GHSA Class 6A Track and Field Championships, Rankin established himself as the early favorite when he cleared 7 feet in his second meet of the season.
“I told everybody I was going to be able to get 7 foot, at least once one time this year,” Rankin said. “But I got it a couple times.”
He hadn’t even cleared the distance in practice yet the first time Rankin hit 7 feet in competition, becoming just the third Georgia athlete to reach the milestone over the last decade, and setting the the best mark of any prep athlete in the country at the time.
From then through the rest of the season, the height became nearly automatic for the talented leaper.
Rankin eventually pushed even higher, capping off his regular season with a personal record of 7-1, which was the highest jump in the state since 2013 — a remarkable feat of improvement for an athlete fewer than two years removed from a personal best of 6-4.
Still, Rankin had his eyes focused squarely on a state championship with the knowledge that he would have to bring his best every competition the remainder of the season.
A year ago, Rankin had a personal record of 6-8 by time the postseason rolled around, but he suffered an injury at the sectional meet and aggravated it at state, causing him to top out at 6-6.
Rankin used the offseason to ensure his body would be in the proper shape come the next postseason.
“Coach Turner helped me in the weight room, got me stronger from last year,” Rankin said. “Last year I messed up my hip flexor. I had to get that stronger, which I did, and it helped me win state this year.”
Rankin took first with ease at both the region and sectional competitions, establishing himself as the top seed in the classification entering the state meet.
Although the state championship favorite, Rankin couldn’t entirely quiet the nagging memories from the year prior until he performed on the biggest stage.
“Oh yeah, I was nervous because I couldn’t let what happen last year happen this year,” Rankin said. “That was in my head, but my coaches just let me know I got it. Just don’t worry about that, just jump. Just do you.”
With his final opponent unable to clear 6-10, relief washed over Rankin. He was a state title winner.
But he still had one last bit of business to attend to. He wanted to jump 7 feet at the state championships.
“People didn’t believe,” Rankin said. “They were like, ‘You jumping 7 foot?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah,’ and they’re like, ‘No you’re not, no you’re not.’
“Well, y’all keep watching.”
Rankin has already reserved his spot in Glynn County sports history, and his 7-1 jump ranks within the top 10 all-time among Georgia prep athletes.
After improving his personal record 9 inches between his sophomore and junior seasons, Rankin has his sights set even higher.
“Next year I’m trying to break the national record,” Rankin said. “I’m trying to get 7-6.”