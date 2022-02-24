After leading the Brunswick High girls basketball team through a dominant regular season and capturing the program’s first region title since 2017, Maria Mangram has been recognized as the Region 2-6A Coach of the Year.
Along with their head coach, the Pirates saw eight members of their crew voted to the all-region team, including Shamya Flanders, who earned Player of the Year honors.
Flanders led Brunswick in scoring with 13.2 points per game, complimenting a well-rounded game that saw the junior forward average 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.9 blocks in her first season with the team.
Fellow BHS junior big Shané Jackson landed on the all-region first team for her performance as the Pirates’ anchor in the middle, averaging 11.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per contest. Also on the first team is senior guard Sharkardia Cowart, who averaged a team-high 3.7 assists and 2.6 steals to go along with her 7.1 points per game.
Sophomore guard Jermiyah Ramsey found a spot on the second team, averaging 7.5 points while knocking down 27 3-pointers on the year, as did sophomore guard Shania Jones, who chipped in 5.9 points and 1.8 assists nightly.
Junior Ja’Mya West, senior Egypt Johnson and junior Dariana Johnson received honorable mention to fill out the Pirates’ all-region selections.
Glynn Academy also had six players recognized by the region following a campaign that saw the Terrors capture the fourth seed and advance to the state playoffs.
Senior guard Akirria Mountain was a first-team selection after averaging team highs in points (13.5) and assists (2.0) while splashing 43 total 3-pointers. Senior center Paris Smith also earned first team honors for a season that saw her points 12.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.4 assists per game.
Guard Alindria Dudley was placed on the all-region second team after a junior season in which she scored 10.1 points per game while picking up 2.6 steals a night.
Finally, Terrors senior Kayla Page, senior Reggenae Habersham, and freshman Kyra Page earned all-region honorable mention.