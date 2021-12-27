Dominant Ka’Shawn Thomas earns DPOY award
The case for Ka’Shawn Thomas as The Brunswick News Coastal Georgia All-Area Football Team’s Defensive Player of the Year is staggeringly simple: the stout defensive lineman is the best player on one of the top units in the state.
With Thomas anchoring the center of the line of scrimmage, the Pirates produced a pair of shutouts on the season while holding opponents to an average of just 13.6 points per contest — the fifth-fewest in Class 6A. No team so much as breached the 30-point barrier against Brunswick’s Black Flag.
Thomas wrapped up his junior campaign with 63 total tackles, nine tackles for a loss, and three sacks, but those numbers belie his impact in the interior, where often multiple players were tasked with slowing the devastating down lineman.
“Power and domination is what you think of when you think of Ka’Shawn Thomas,” said Pirates head coach Sean Pender. “If you go back and watch the game film, he dominated the person that had to lineup against him. You would see teams sometimes double- and triple-teaming him, but he just creates havoc.
“He’s such a force. You have to know where he is on the field at all times.”
Coming into the season hot on the recruiting trails following a strong summer in the camp circuit, Thomas proved he was just as commanding a presence with pads on.
Thomas has shown the ability to play any position on the Pirates’ 3-4 front over his prep career, but he found a home at nose tackle this season as Brunswick looked to maximize his influence on games.
“If we happened to put him at an end instead of at the nose, he’s diverse there also,” Pender said. “He can play end, nose, tackle, he can do it all, but if we happen to put him on one end, teams are running away from him. They’re not even attempting to run at him.
“Then when you put him at nose, he does such a good job of fighting off double teams and creating havoc for the opposing offenses.”
While his mere existence on the football field helped free up opportunities for his teammates, Thomas could fill up the stat sheet in his own right.
His pièce de résistance came on a cold, wet Friday night in Springfield where he recorded nine tackles, three tackles for a loss, and two sacks to stymie Effingham County’s comeback attempt and secure Brunswick’s first outright region crown in 12 years.
The respect offensive coordinators have for Thomas’ game-wrecking talent was clear a week later when Tucker all but abandoned its run game from the opening snap and pivoted to a quick-pass offense in its bid to upset Brunswick in the first round.
Over two decades as a head coach, Pender has seen some tremendous players pass through his ranks. Even still, he couldn’t quite find a comparison to Thomas — the closest being former Pierce County two-way standout Quayvon Hicks, who went to Georgia as the No. 2 ranked fullback in the nation.
“That’s the only player I’ve ever had on the defensive line that’s comparable to Ka’Shawn Thomas, and Ka’Shawn is better than he was,” Pender said. “Ka’Shawn is just 6-2 instead of 6-3. If he had another inch on him, he would be having every major college in the country salivating over him.
“His explosiveness is off the chart for a big guy. He’s extremely quick, nimble and strong, and he also knows the game really well.”