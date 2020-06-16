Last month, Kalyn Harris was selected as a Southeast Georgia Positive Athlete award winner. Now, the Brunswick High two-sport athlete has been named the Most Positive Girls Multi-Sport Athlete in the state.
The Positive Athlete awards were formed seven years ago as a celebration of young athletes who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities in a significant way, or have an infectious positive attitude that makes everyone around them a better person.
The Georgia Chapter of the organization was started up by former University of Georgia and Pittsburg Steelers great Hines Ward, who was once voted the Most Positive Professional Athlete in the World.
According to the organization, among the qualities of a Positive Athlete include: an optimistic attitude, encouraging teammate, servant leader, heart for others, admits imperfections, always give 100 percent, and puts the team first. Any student-athlete in grades 9-12 can be nominated by parents, coaches, administrators or fans of a particular school.
Harris has proven to embody the same positivity and drive that Positive Athlete promotes through her relentless dedication to everything she does.
An all-region softball second team member this past season in which she slashed .341/.472/.439 with seven RBI and 13 runs scored, Harris also competes on the Brunswick track and field team and dances ballet and lyrical when she’s not engrossed in her studies.
This year, more than 5,000 student-athletes and coaches from over 420 high schools were nominated, and Harris is among just 32 to be recognized as a state winner.
Glynn Academy’s Sage Perez was also named the Southeast Georgia Positive Athlete for cheer in May.