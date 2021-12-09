Maya Groover woke up last Friday, made her way to Brunswick High School, took a seat on stage in an auditorium filled with supporters, and signed a full academic scholarship that would afford her the opportunity to play college soccer at Shaw University.
Groover is dreaming no longer.
“Honestly, I was watching soccer before I started playing it, and playing college soccer has always been a dream,” she said. “Now that it’s a reality, it’s amazing. It’s really a blessing.”
The defender secured her spot at the next level ahead of her senior season, which will be her third as a starter for the Pirates.
Groover’s recruitment to the Division II university in Raleigh, N.C., was a swift one.
“I got in contact with the coach there, and he really just put all the things into place,” Groover said. “He explained the program, and the program sounds really good. When I go visit in January, he’s going to show me around the program and everything.”
Once Groover returns from her official visit, it will be time to kick into gear as Brunswick ramps up for its spring season.
Her previous three years have made for many fond memories.
“My three, going on four years at Brunswick High, it’s been a journey,” Groover said. “Coming from freshman year, seeing how I played then to how I play now, I’ve grown. My coaches and my teammates have pushed me to be better, helped me and guided me, especially my coaches.
“I’ve honestly had a great time at Brunswick High School, and I’ll miss it.”