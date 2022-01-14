Last season was full of historic firsts for the Brunswick High soccer program.
A recent recognition provides promise that the Pirates’ breakthrough is more than a one-off — senior Denilson Carcamo was named to the Georgia High School Soccer Class 6A preseason All-State team.
The midfielder was instrumental in perhaps the best season in this history of Brunswick soccer, leading the team in goals and assists as he consistently found a way to make an impact in the lineup.
“For us, he’s everything,” said Pirates head coach, and Carcamo’s brother, Enrique Power. “He’s our guy. Whenever he’s on the field, the other team just has to go, ‘That’s their man.’ They have to play around him to see how they can stop him.
“Set pieces or keeping the ball on his feet, that’s what he’s most dangerous with. Whenever the ball is at his feet or telling his teammates where they need to be or what they need to do, he’s a big deal on the team.”
With Carcamo leading the charge, Brunswick set the school’s wins record with a 13-5-1 season that earned the program its first home playoff game, which it promptly won 3-1 over Rockdale County.
Brunswick also tallied its first two wins over crosstown rival Glynn Academy with Carcamo recording goals in both contests en route to the City Championship.
Last week, Carcamo was recognized for his role with the Pirates, a moment that has been a long time coming.
“It was a big blessing, especially from the team,” Carcamo said. “I’ve been in this program since my brother was a freshman, and I always come to participate and be a ball boy. To now being a senior and getting that award is pretty cool.
“It’s pretty nice for me and my brother too.”
Power has worked hard to change the culture around a program that he played for himself back in his prep soccer days while acting as a shining example of the future possible for his players.
The Pirates have gained an increased understanding of the lasting impact a program can have, and Carcamo is proof of how important the school’s history has become.
“Being the first Brunswick High player to get it is pretty big, so there’s a lot of weight on my shoulders this coming season because everybody knows, ‘Oh, he’s the first player (to receive the honor), so he has to be good,’” Carcamo said. “It’s just a lot of weight on my shoulders, which I can handle. It’s just nice.”
Power also reflected on what the honor means for Carcamo and the Pirates’ program: “He’s just such a talented player that I’m sure any school in south Georgia, anywhere in Georgia, would like to have a player like that. It means a lot to have a player who is named to such an award for this program. It shows that this program have players of that caliber.”
It won’t be easy for Brunswick to replicate the success of last season after graduating a number of significant senior contributors.
But Carcamo’s confidence level is at an all-time high as he enters the campaign with his eyes set on a region championship, region Player of the Year award, and topping his brother’s record for goals scored to boot.
“Our mindset this year is to be better than that team,” Carcamo said. “We won’t be the most athletic, but we’ll be the most technical, and we’ll put up a big fight.”