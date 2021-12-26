Do-it-all back Chuckobe Hill named The News’ MVP
There’s not much on a football field that Chuckobe Hill can’t do.
The Brunswick High bell cow has power, patience, balance, vision, soft hands, and sharp cuts. Electric both on the field and off, Hill earns the nod for MVP of The Brunswick News Coastal Georgia All-Area Football Team.
“He’s meant the world — not just with his play on the field, but with his electric personality as well,” said Pirates head coach Sean Pender. “He’s a fun-loving kid, does well in the classroom, and all the teachers really enjoy him. He’s a fun locker room kid. He’s definitely one of the leaders of our team, and of course what he’s done on the field, the numbers speak for themselves.”
Hill was the heart and soul of one of the top offenses in Class 6A, rushing for 1,037 yards and 17 touchdowns at a ridiculous 7.5 yards per carry while hauling in 13 catches for 285 yards and two more scores. Altogether, the senior running back was responsible for 30 percent of the points scored by the sixth-highest scoring team in the classification.
Simply put, the best offense for an 11-1 region champion was to give the ball to No. 9.
“He’s a total back,” Pender said. “He’s the complete back. He runs with good speed, he has good power, he understands how to block, he has extremely good patience and good vision — these things are very important.
“He’s very diverse. You can line him at fullback if you want to. You can line him up at tailback. You can line him up as a slot. He does it all. He’s a Swiss Army knife.”
While Hill has the talent to justify simply handing him the ball 20-plus times a contest, his unselfishness on the field acts as a weapon in its own right. Hill regularly lined up alongside other backs, allowing Brunswick to take full advantage of a talented running back corps to rush for more than 200 yards per game.
But when it came to crunch time, the Pirates turned to Hill early and often with the running back playing his best ball in the postseason.
Hill racked up 286 yards of total offense and five touchdowns in the playoffs this year, continuing a trend that has remained consistent throughout his tenure at Brunswick High. In six career playoff games, Hill has accumulated 623 rushing yards, 187 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns.
This is the second time Hill has won The News’ MVP award in three seasons after taking home the honor following a sophomore campaign that also saw the ball carrier top the 1,000-yard milestone.
Over 40 games as a Pirate, Hill racked up 2,976 rushing yards, 790 receiving yards, and 42 total touchdowns, but one would be hard pressed to tell of the massive production judging solely by the way the back carries himself.
“We talk a lot about the Wolf Pack, and about what that means, but he’s, not just a member of that, he’s really one of the founders of that personality,” Pender said. “He just kind of embraced that support role before he became our star player, and when he became that star player, he decided to have that support role to be the forefront, to be a servant leader.”
Despite watching Hill glide around and muscle through opposing defenses for the better part of the past three seasons, his lasting legacy at Brunswick will likely come in the locker room, showing his teammates that even the most talented players on the team listens to the coaching staff and shows respect to those around him.
“I think his leadership, and the way he’s done things, I think you’re going to see a younger player imitate that,” Pender said. “When you look at your producers on the team, a lot of younger players will try to emulate that as they get older.
“And when they get used to someone like Chuckobe as a role model on how to practice, and what to do on the field and in the classroom, he’s a pretty good role model.”