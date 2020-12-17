The latest offensive lineman in Brunswick High’s long list of talented trench men inked his scholarship paperwork on early signing day.
Caleb Cook signed his early enrollment paperwork for Georgia Southern University on Wednesday in front of friends, family, and current and former teammates.
There were also several teachers and Brunswick High staff there supporting him.
Brunswick High’s offensive coordinator, Garrett Grady and head coach Sean Pender both took time to speak about Cook and what he’s meant to this team.
“We’ve seen you grow from a freshman to a senior, and the transformation that you’ve made not only in the classroom but also you dedicated your body in the weight room and on the field,” Grady said. “You’ve transformed into a young man, and Georgia Southern, they’re saying they’re going to make you the Georgia Southern man.”
Grady said while Cook’s learned a lot as a Pirate, Georgia Southern will only continue that.
“They’re going to teach you other things that are going to be great for you in life,” Grady said. “You will take these experiences that you learned in high school — I see that a bunch of your teammates are here, past teammates are here. I think he’s always been a great teammate to you, so thank you for being a great teammate back.”
“The great offensive lineman that came through here with Ty Hinson, John Cano, Xavier Ramsey and Warren McClendon — (Dantne) Demery’s going to the draft. These are the guys that he looks up to. You’re going to be looked up to as well.”
His passion for this team showed as guys like Anthony Mountain, Devin Lafayette, John Cano, and so many other former teammates showed up to be there for him. Both coaches said that speaks to what kind of teammate Cook is and will be in Statesboro.
“Man, it means everything to me because when you come in as a freshman, you’d be thinking about this day,” Cook said. “Everything got done so I could sign so that I could go to college, and it was crazy how fast it came. I can’t even explain how I’m feeling right now.”
Pender said he knew that Cook would be unique from the first time he met him as an eighth-grader.
The coach said it was his first year here, and every spring, he goes to the middle schools to talk with Brunswick-zone kids.
“When I was there, I noticed right away that he was a kid that was going to be academically strong — number one thing I saw was the size, I knew he was going to be a big kid also, just in his physical looks,” Pender said. “As soon as we got in there, this is when the kid was in eighth grade, he’s asking inquisitive questions about the program.
“You can tell by the questions he was asking that, as a coach, I better be on my P’s and Q’s because this kid is going to hold me accountable. Sure enough, there was no fault in him. From the very beginning, he came in here, he worked extremely hard, and he had a great support staff with his family.”
Pender said Georgia Southern is getting an all-around total package of a man for several reasons, but one being that strong foundation from his parents.
“I know his parents — there is going to be a strong foundation to help him be successful in his endeavors and what he wanted to do,” Pender said. “Caleb has the work ethic to go along with his physical ability — his mind, of how smart he is. The way he uses his brain, and then his work ethic — he is a total package, he puts it all together.”
While Cook has a good relationship with everyone, the bond he and the Grady’s have is different. Every Thursday, they host dinner for the offensive line, and through those four years, they’ve become close.
“That’s not even my coach man that’s family right there,” Cook said. “He’s done so much for me, and I can’t even tell you all the time, effort, money — everything he put in for me to see this day. He and his wife, they both did everything — like a whole lot of stuff for us. Not just me but the whole line because they treat us like family because that’s what we are when you’re an offensive lineman — the people you’re in the trenches with, that’s your family.”
During the ceremony, the coaches showed everyone Cook’s highlights. Before they were shown, Grady said, if you want to see how an offensive lineman is supposed to play, watch his tape.
“I appreciate everything that you’ve done. You’ll always be a part of my wife, Erica, her family, my family, the Thursday nights at our house. We appreciate everything you’ve done, and not only do you get it done in the classroom, but you do it on the field as well. I’m blessed to be able to go to coach a player like you.”
Cook has played all over the offensive line for the Pirates and isn’t one to shy away from doing whatever it takes to help his team. The family atmosphere is what he likes, and Cook said that was one of the reasons he chose Georgia Southern.
“It was close to home, and when I took my visit there — I liked it,” Cook said. “It was more of a family atmosphere, so it just felt most like home. That’s the main reason. They can have a real good team. I like their offense and defense. I like their whole team in general, and I really like their coaches, especially coach Lunsford — he’s like a magnet for players, and he is who got me over there.”
Cook will enrollee in January at Georgia Southern and plans on studying sports management but wants to eventually become a sports analyst like Steven A Smith and Skip Bayless.