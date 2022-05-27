Girls Track MVP wins 2nd straight
It’s not easy to win The News’ Girls Track MVP honors in back-to-back seasons, but Brunswick High sophomore Akeelah Bryan has already made a habit of making the difficult seem effortless.
Bryan hit the ground running upon reaching high school as an athletic anomaly that has excelled every time she competes, carving out a spot on the Pirates’ basketball team and competing in four different events for the track and field team: the high jump, the long jump, the 100m dash and the 4x100 relay.
“I’m really just an athletic person,” Bryan said. “I feel like even if I was to try to do hurdles next year, I would do good in hurdles as well. I feel like I already have an advantage on most people because I’m already so athletic.
“Me training, being active, and using my athleticism, it just give me a boost.”
After capping off her freshman campaign with a fourth-place finish in the high jump at the GHSA Class 6A state championships, Bryan has continued to push for new heights, crediting the coaching staff with workouts that feel tougher than competition at times.
No athlete in Glynn County brought home more medals from the Region 2-6A championship meet than Bryan, who won the 100m dash (12.50), the long jump (16-8.00), and the 4x100m relay (50.22) as well as taking silver in the high jump (5-2).
Advancing onto sectionals, Bryan ran a school-record 12.35 in the 100m dash that placed her fourth among the field, her 5-2 high jump once again tied the program record for fifth place, and she increased her long jump by more than eight inches to a personal record 17-4.75 to earn a seventh-place finish in the event. The 4x100 team also qualified to state, placing seventh with a time of 48.52.
Back at the state championships for the second time in her young career, Bryan faltered a bit. Her 12.60 in the 100m dash preliminaries wasn’t good enough to qualify for the finals, and she was eliminated early in the high jump competition after just missing out on a medal a season ago.
But instead of wilting, Bryan turned her disappointment into fuel for her remaining events.
“Most of the time I was just focused on high jump, but when I went to state, I didn’t do so well in the high jump, so I had to focus more on the long jump,” Bryan said. “I just tried to do every single technique that my coach taught me — I tried to do it all at one time.”
Already having increased her long jump by nearly nine inches between region and sectionals, Bryan made another incredible leap of more than eight inches to 18-1.00 at the state championships, which earned her seventh place overall.
Bryan capped off the meet by helping the 4x100 team to a fifth-place finish with a time of 47.89 — just 0.01 seconds shy of tying the record she was a part of setting last season.
With two years still remaining at Brunswick, Bryan has plenty of time left to continue rewriting the program’s record books.
“It feels real nice to know that people know what I’m able to do,” Bryan said. “But at the same time, I still didn’t win, so I still have stuff I need to work on.”