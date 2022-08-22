The Brunswick High cross country teams opened their respective seasons last week at a meet in Wayne County that featured more than 200 runners in each division.
In the face of stiff competition, the Pirates’ boys were able to secure third place overall out of 21 teams, beating defending state champions Richmond Hill and Southeast Bulloch in the process.
Daniel Zamudio led the way for the Brunswick boys, placing sixth overall with a time of 17:55. Zachry Reed was next for the Pirates at 18:38, good for 15th, and Madden Petrovay placed 22nd with a time of 19:13.
Brunswick’s girls also put on a strong performance at the meet with Emma Kirkland pacing the team at 23:30, which placed her 16th overall. Sydney Haywood wasn’t far behind in 30th with a time of 24:52.
The Pirates return to action Thursday when they travel to Waycross to compete in the Ware County meet.