Brunswick High’s cross country team wrapped up the regular season on a high note as the boys finished second and the girls finished sixth in the Honey Ridge 5K meet at South Effingham.
For the boys, Matthew Metty was the high finisher as he finished No. 6 overall with a time of 17:25. Binh Nhien Do finished two seconds behind him in seventh place with a 17:27 time.
Sammy Malanado finished in 11th place with a 18:06 time. Rounding out the top five boy runners was Ryan Thomas in 26th place at 19:04 and Jacob Ali in 27th place at 19:10.
For the girls team, Ayisha Bradley was the high finisher for the Pirates. She placed 28th with a 25:26 time. The second fastest girl for the Pirates was Jaleah Rhett with a 26:01, landing here in 34th place. Madison McDonald finished 47th with a 27:37.
In 51st place was Madigan Kirkland with a 28:37 and Kalin Herrin finished 52nd with a 28:54.
Brunswick will head to Richmond Hill next for the Region 2 6A cross country meet on Thursday.