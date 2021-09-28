The Brunswick High boys cross country team finished third in the Wingfoot XC Classic held this past Saturday in in Cartersville.
Binh Nhien Do paced the Pirates with a time of 17:44 — good for 12th overall — with the trio of Thomas Clay (18:26), Ryan Thomas (18:36), An Nhien Do (18:40) following behind. Caden Stevenot (19:02), Zach Reed (19:10) and Daniel Zamuldo (19:12) rounded out the Brunswick boys.
The Pirates’ girls also competed in Cartersville, finishing 10th with Emma Kirkland leading the pack with a time of 23:02. Sydney Haywood finished in 24:02, and the trio of Georgia Lawless (26:02), Riley Letson (26:04), and Vivian Lawless (26:06) each finishing within six places of one another. Madelyn Hanks (26:36) and Emily Hoskins (28:30) also ran for the Brunswick girls.
The Brunswick cross country team will race in a meet in Statesboro on Thursday, and a week later, the Pirates will host their own meet at the College of Coastal Georgia on Oct. 7.