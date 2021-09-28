IMG_0854

Members of the Brunswick High boys cross country team pose after competing in the Wingfoot XC Classic in Catersville last Saturday.

 Provided photo

The Brunswick High boys cross country team finished third in the Wingfoot XC Classic held this past Saturday in in Cartersville.

Binh Nhien Do paced the Pirates with a time of 17:44 — good for 12th overall — with the trio of Thomas Clay (18:26), Ryan Thomas (18:36), An Nhien Do (18:40) following behind. Caden Stevenot (19:02), Zach Reed (19:10) and Daniel Zamuldo (19:12) rounded out the Brunswick boys.

The Pirates’ girls also competed in Cartersville, finishing 10th with Emma Kirkland leading the pack with a time of 23:02. Sydney Haywood finished in 24:02, and the trio of Georgia Lawless (26:02), Riley Letson (26:04), and Vivian Lawless (26:06) each finishing within six places of one another. Madelyn Hanks (26:36) and Emily Hoskins (28:30) also ran for the Brunswick girls.

The Brunswick cross country team will race in a meet in Statesboro on Thursday, and a week later, the Pirates will host their own meet at the College of Coastal Georgia on Oct. 7.

