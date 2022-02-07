The Brunswick High Pirates team hosted the GHSA Class 6A Region Section B over the weekend, with 28 schools competing at the Brunswick Square Garden.
With competition at the highest level in 14 weight classes, the Pirates saw a school-record 13 wrestlers qualify for the 6A Traditional State Championships in Macon this Thursday through Saturday.
Glynn Academy’s wrestling team also took part in the sectionals event, and had six of their wrestlers qualifying for the state.
Glynn Academy’s Jackson Wakeland was able to overcome his first loss of the season to Brunswick’s Leon Charlton at region by defeating Charlton by an 8-4 decision to win the 182-pound weight class. Wakeland, who is the defending state champion in 182, was the only wrestler from either Glynn County school to finish atop of his weight class at sectionals.
Aside from Charlton, Brunswick’s Peter McKinney finished second place in the 132 weight class.
The top 6 finishers at the sectional meet advanced to the GHSA Traditional State Championships at the Macon Center Complex.
Clayton Hicks (BHS; third) and Liam Bee (GA; fifth) qualified at 106. In 113, Aidan Bee (GA; third) and Stunnar Hutchinson (BHS; sixth) made the cut. and at 120, Jefferson Cuttino (GA; fourth) and Thomas Clay (BHS; sixth) advanced to state.
Peter McKinney (BHS, second) and Cade Morgan (GA; sixth) advanced in the 132 class, and Comari Cone (BHS; third) and Parker Sams (GA; fifth) moved on from 138. Marcus Norman (BHS; third) earned a spot at 145, and Blake Ethridge (BHS; fourth) qualified at 152.
The 160 class saw Titus Washington (BHS; fifth) earn his spot, and Sebastian Hutchinson (BHS; third) advanced at 170. Wakeland and Charlton made it at 182, and Staffon Stanley (BHS; fifth) advanced at 195.
At 220, Anthony Lowe (BHS; third) and Lucas Ketcham (GA; sixth) will represent Glynn County, and River Creel (BHS; fourth) will wrestle at 285.