After a tuneup against Wayne County and Glynn Academy on Wednesday, Brunswick High’s wrestling team is headed to Atlanta for the State Duals tournament Saturday at Lassiter High.
On Wednesday, those two wins improved the Pirates’ overall record to 33-1 and earned head coach Tommy Bartolotta’s 400th and 401st career wins. Now Brunswick will look to make a deep state-run.
This 6A bracket consists of some of the state’s stoutest teams and likely the most evenly talented wrestling squads.
Brunswick is the No. 2 seed as they will take on the No. 7 seed Dalton. Alexander is the No.1 overall seed, and they’ll take on a tough No. 8 seed Valdosta team in this first round on Saturday.
Creekview is the No. 3 seed, and they’ll face No. 6 Lee County. Rounding out the elite eight is No. 4 seed Richmond Hill taking on the No. 5 seed Buford.
The winner of Brunswick’s match will take on the winner of Creekview and Lee County. Dalton upset Pope to make it to the Elite Eight, so the Pirates need to stay on top of things.
“I think we got a very good chance of being in the semis and a 50/50 match against Lee County or Creekview,” Bartolotta said. “I think we have a chance against either of them. I think we’re in a good situation. We got a good bracket to get in the finals.”
Brunswick has 10 wrestlers ranked by Georgia Grappler, including No. 1 Trent Burke at 113. Dalton has three ranked, but two hammers in No. 1 Hunter Noland at 145 and No. 5 David Garcia at 170.
Some of the possible matchups to watch for will be the 145 weight class as Noland will take on Brunswick’s Jeremiah Dawson. The next to watch is the 170 division, which will likely be Brunswick’s Leon Charlton and Garcia. Finally, in the 285 heavyweight division, William Abbot will take on Dalton’s Hayden Sumner.
Abbot suffered his first loss on Wednesday against a Wayne County opponent, and Bartolotta said it comes down to he’s got to make better choices.
“He just needs to make better decisions out there over time,” Bartolotta said. “He made the same kind of mistake last year — similar situation, but he actually won that match, but he’s fine. He’s practicing and will be ready to go. He’ll put it behind him — he’s a good kid.”
Bartolotta said he feels very confident in the Dalton match, but it’ll depend on who they’ll face in the semis and who he needs to see step up and get wins.
“We’re just going to beat them in the majority of the weights. That’s it — I’m pretty confident,” Bartolotta said. “It depends on which team we match up within the semis, whether it’s Lee or Creekview. With Creekview, it’s the older guys that really need to step up and do well, and with Lee County, it’s the younger guys — it just depends on who we face.”
As duals approached, Bartolotta said his guys have worked hard prepping for Saturday.
“They’ve been working very well,” Bartolotta said. “They’ve picked up the pace the last few weeks, so I think we’re going to do great. I really think we’re going to do great and surprise some people. We’re going to prove that we’re the second-best or maybe the best team in the state.”
Weigh in is at 7 a.m. on Saturday at Lassiter High School with the matches set to start at 9 a.m. with four mats going at once. The finals are set to begin at 3 p.m.