Brunswick High’s wrestling team finished fourth at the GHSA 6A State Duals on Saturday, giving them their highest finish in school history.
The Pirates hung tough in their opening match against Dalton as they won 50-24. Then they fell to Creekview in the semifinals 32-30. For the third time, Brunswick defeated Richmond Hill in the consolation bracket 32-26 and fell to Alexander 44-25 in the third-place match.
“We did pretty good. We took fourth, and we could have placed a little bit higher,” Brunswick coach Tommy Bartolotta said. “Overall, it’s a great accomplishment for the season, and it was a great learning experience. We’re getting a little bit better each year, and hopefully next year, we’ll have a better result.”
Against Dalton, Brunswick won 10 of 14 weight divisions. Compare Cone (138) won in a 9-2 decision over Ashner Hernandez.
Hunter Noland pinned Cameron Crump in the 145 division, then Jeremiah Dawson (152) pinned Fernando Fabela in 2:53 to give Brunswick an advantage. Blake Ethridge (160) followed up Dawson’s pin with his own over Juan Cervantez in 4:33.
David Garcia defeated Brunswick’s Leon Charlton by a pin in 4:33 in the 170 class. Dalton’ won the 106 division as Zaden Asmus pinned Brunswick’s Nicholas Hickox in 1:05. Their last win came in the 120 division as Sebastian Garcia pinned Thomas Clay.
Brunswick also had wins from Amari Mangram (182) as he pinned Julian Herrera in 1:18. The Pirates also got wins from Anthony Lowe (195), Staffon Stanely (220), William Abbott (285), Trent Burke (113), Peter Mckinney (126) and Marcus Norman (132).
After Brunswick’s match against Dalton, they took on Creekview, who defeated Lee County in the opening round.
Brunswick came close and fell by just two points against the Grizzlies as the Pirates won only six of their matches in this dual. Dawson (152) pinned Gabe Peterman. Charlton (170) pinned Ty Hubert evening the match at two victories each. Then Creekview took the next three divisions before Abbott (285) won his second match with a pin over Kellen Smerjac.
Creekview won 106 and 113 before Burke (120) got his second win of the day. He won by a 4-2 decision over Cooper Glosson. Brunswick also had Norman (132) win a 3-2 decision over Evan Brown, and Crump (138) pinned Max Stiles.
With the loss, Brunswick headed to the consolation matches. The first was against their region-rival, Richmond Hill.
The Wildcats started hot, winning the first three divisions — 152, 160 and 170.
Charlton redeemed himself in the 170 division as he also wrestled in the 182 class and won by a 3-2 decision over Dylan Tucker.
Stanley (220) won by an 8-2 decision over Thomas Crawford, and Abbott (285) had a forfeit. Then the Pirates won five of the last six weight classes. Burke (113) won by a 9-4 decision over Colin Dragon. Clay won by a 5-2 decision over Hunter Cash, McKinney (126) won by an 11-4 decision over Jackson Crawford, Norman (132) won by a 6-2 decision over Devin Wright, Crump (138) won by a 13-4 major decision and Dawson (145) closed out the match with a 12-1 major decision.
In the third-place match, Brunswick took on a tough and top-seeded Alexander team. The Pirate won just five divisions. Abbott finished the tournament undefeated with a 16-0 technical fall win over Ian Brown. Burke joined Abbott and finished undefeated on the day. He won by a pin over Nathan Ward in the 113 division.
McKinney got a win against Alexander by a 5-2 decision over Tsion Brown. Cone (138) won by a 20-5 technical fall over Kyran Subar. Rounding out the Pirates undefeated on the day was Dawson, as he got a pin over Isiah Cornelious. Crump also finished undefeated as he didn’t wrestle in the final match.
Bartolotta praised his team on their effort but said a few stood out on the day.
“Peter McKinney did really well, and the seniors did pretty well,” Bartolotta said. “They all did pretty well.”
Even though the Pirates finished fourth overall, Bartolotta said he’s already set the next goal. They won the region title — now it’s time for a state championship.
“Just trying to win a state championship — that’s the next goal,” Bartolotta said. “I have that back my mind always – even before I came here, and that’s what the goal is. It’s going to take some time, but a little bit at a time, we will get there. The guys coming back next year will understand. It’s like the experience of qualifying the prior two years, winning matches and going pretty deep. It’ll help them understand what — they have the experience of wrestling this past year and 2021. It’ll help them get focused.”
Up next for Brunswick will be the individual area tournament on Friday at Brunswick High. The top three teams in each weight class will qualify for the state tournament the following week in Macon.