The first 12 minutes of Friday’s scrimmage between Brunswick High and Ware County lived up to the billing fitting a clash of a preseason No. 1 and a program trying to earn the same recognition.
The ensuing 36 minutes of game time served as a near constant reminder that the matchup was still just an exhibition.
Both teams traded blows throughout an action-packed first quarter that included four total touchdowns. Pat Leggett and Jayden Drayton reached the end zone on long scoring catches for the Pirates.
But penalty flags and miscues plagued the final three quarters, giving both programs plenty to work to leading into next week’s season opener.
“It was a battle,” said Brunswick head coach Sean Pender. “We were hoping it was going to be a battle, we knew it was going to be a big fight. Both teams played hard, but you saw a lot of mistakes on the field on both sides of the ball.
“We have a long ways to go. This is a situation where, if we can get better every day, we’ll be in good shape.”
