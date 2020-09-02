Brunswick High received a wake-up call as to what it will take to compete in Region 2-6A on Tuesday when Richmond Hill rolled into Brunswick Square Garden and handed the Pirates a 25-12, 25-13 loss.
The Pirates (3-3, 0-1) entered the contest on a two-match winning streak, having defeated both Wayne County and McIntosh County Academy in a tri-match Aug. 27 in Jesup, but that Brunswick team was seemingly nowhere to be found in its region opener.
“We definitely didn’t show up,” said Pirates head coach Jasmine Hubbard. “We were just not there cohesively as a unit. I felt like we were waiting on somebody else to do it for us and never really just stepped up and started playing.
“Richmond Hill came in doing their thing, and we took too long to try to even get something moving.”
Richmond Hill jumped out to quick leads in both matches before Brunswick was finally able to respond, and once they did, it was too late to get back into the match.
The Pirates trailed 14-1 at one point in the second set before winning 12 of the final 23 points.
Hubbard felt the team’s sluggish start was just an extension of how it practiced earlier in the day and the lethargy followed the Pirates into the match.
“It was a slow day,” Hubbard said. “Slow start, slow day, drag in here, get this going. We didn’t have a real good rhythm today.”
Brunswick was also scheduled to face Glynn Academy as part of a tri-match Tuesday, however the Terrors have been forced to momentarily suspend play due to coronavirus.
Rescheduling the match may help the Pirates in the long run. Now Brunswick has a better understanding of the mindset and focus required to compete in region play.
“I definitely think it opened their eyes,” Hubbard said of Brunswick’s loss to Richmond Hill. “It showed us some areas that we definitely need to work on. Every now and then, there was something that we did well, but it wasn’t enough.
“A spurt here and there while they rally off 20 points isn’t going to get us anywhere. We’ve got to figure out how are we going to do it consistently, and how can we make better adjustments when we play these different teams and different opponents. That’s definitely what’s on our agenda for practice.”