The Brunswick High Pirates were unable to battle back from a first-quarter deficit, losing 59-46 to the Lakeland Dreadnaughts.
Coming into the second round of the Battle of the Islands Tournament, Brunswick (5-3) won a nail-biting game against Fletcher 58-57.
Lakeland came out firing from all three levels, scoring 24 points in the first quarter to set the tone offensively against Brunswick. Derajah and Roijah Hardy combined for 16 points in the first eight minutes of play.
The Pirates were able to lead for a short period in the first quarter, going up 7-5 after Camarion Johnson made two free throws. This would be the last time the Pirates held the lead in the game.
Lakeland’s largest lead of the game was 28-13 midway through the second quarter. The Dreadnaughts used a small rotation but made their presence on the court, with three players hitting the double-digit mark.
The Hardy brothers finished with 14 points each and Tyler Williams added 13 points.
Brunswick’s leading scorer was Camarion Johnson who finished with 18 points and three assists. Riyon Rankin added 8 points, 9 rebounds, and a block. Saje Alston finished with 8 points and 8 rebounds. Kevin Thomas Jr. also scored 8 points and brought down 9 rebounds for the Pirates.
The Pirates struggled to make up ground after the first quarter defensive lapse, never coming within seven points on the Dreadnaughts.
Brunswick will look to regroup in the third-place game in the Battle on the Island Tournament.