The Brunswick High softball team will have four fundamental camps this spring one Saturday each month starting in February and lasting through May.
The mini-camps will last from 9-11 a.m. each day at the Brunswick High softball fields. The first mini-camp will be Feb. 22, the second on March 7, the third April 18 and the final session will be May 2.
Registration for these camps will begin at 8:30 a.m. the day of and spaces are limited to the first 20 girls each day. Brunswick High’s coaches and players will help the girls learn valued fundamentals that’ll help them improve their game.
Camp is 25 dollars a day, and girls that are 8-14 years old are welcome. The campers need to bring a water bottle, glove, cleats, helmets, and a bat each day they plan to participate.
“These mini-camps are designed to work on the fundamentals of the game,” Brunswick High softball coach Nicole Bailey said. “We will focus on the correct techniques for hitting, throwing, fielding, and base running.”
Bailey finished up her first year at Brunswick High this past softball season and wants to use this spring as a chance for her to grow as a coach and get her hands on what could be the future of Pirate softball.
“For me, it’s just to grow and get my name out there in the community,” Bailey said. “I can start working with late elementary and into middle school, going ahead and getting them the basics of what we’re looking for once they get to high school.”
For more information about the mini camps, email Bailey at nicoled.bailey@glynn.k12.ga.us. or call her on her office phone at 912-267-4200 ext:6152.