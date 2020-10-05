All rides have to come to an end. Brunswick High is trying to stave off that inevitably for its seniors for awhile longer.
The Pirates held senior night Thursday and celebrated with a 6-2 victory over Long County before honoring soon-to-be graduates Kayln Harris, Molly Williford and Raelyn DePratter.
“It feels great to get a win in our very last home game, I feel really good about it,” Harris said after the festivities.
Each member of the senior trio took part in the win in their final game at the Brunswick High softball field — DePratter scored the first run of the game on a passed ball, and Harris followed with an RBI single two batters later as the team went up 3-0 in the bottom of the second.
Williford got in on the fun in the bottom of the sixth, bringing Harris home on a hard-hit ground ball to center field that staked the Pirates to a 6-0 advantage with just three more outs to secure.
The seniors finished the game a combined 3-for-9 with two walks, two RBI, and three runs scored, underscoring their impact to the team on the field.
But their impact off the field has been even more profound for a program looking to develop into a consistent winner under second-year head coach Nicole Bailey.
“These three have played a big part in really helping everyone trust the process,” Bailey said. “When you have your leaders on board with what you’re trying to do, it really makes a difference.”
Last season, the Pirates finished 10-14 after scoring an upset in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs, but they graduated several players from that team and spent this year starting as many as seven underclassmen a night.
It took some time, but Harris, Williford and DePratter have embraced their role as leaders, and positive results have followed.
“I think that it took a minute for us to get more vocal and step up to our job, but when they work as well as they do with us and give it their all, it’s kind of easy to lead a bunch of girls who are in this to win, just like we are,” DePratter said. “It gives the want to push them, and they push you.”
After going 1-8 over its first nine games, the Pirates are 5-4 in their last nine on the strength of a three-game winning streak.
Brunswick avenged an opening day loss to Pinewood Christian and defeated Region 2-6a rival Richmond Hill leading into Thursday’s win over Long County.
“I feel like we went into the game with a lot of emotions because it is our last night, but I’m just proud of our team for getting the last three wins,” Williford said. “We’ve had a tough season, and I’m glad that we’re starting to pull things together.”
Now at 6-12 (2-7) on the year, Brunswick has three conference games remaining, beginning with a road game versus Effingham County at 5:30 p.m. today before wrapping the regular season with contests against Richmond Hill and Statesboro.
If the Pirates can win two of their remaining three games, they’ll lock in a spot in the Region 2-6A Tournament and a shot at a berth in the state playoffs.
“I think we’ve found something,” DePratter said before clarifying. “I think we’ve had this all along — it’s just taken a minute to come out. But in the end is when it really matters, and hopefully we can do something with this.”