Brunswick High took on the Effingham County Rebels on Tuesday and lost both games. In Game 1 the Pirates fell 16-4 and 12-1 in the second game.
The Rebels quickly took a 2-0 lead in the first inning of the opening game, and the Pirates quickly responded in the bottom of the first scoring three runs of their own.
Then the two teams battled it out and went back and forth until the fourth inning. Effingham put together a five-run fourth and then a nine-run fifth to make it 16-3.
Brunswick continued to try to get runs in, but its bats wouldn’t stay hot. The Pirates scored one more run in the bottom of the fifth before the run-rule took effect.
Erica Bentley got the start on the mound for the Pirates and pitched 4 and two-thirds inning giving up 16 runs on16 hits. She recorded two strikeouts and two walks in this game as well.
Rachel Eubank came in to relieve Bentley so she could rest up for the second matchup against the Rebels.
Eubank didn’t give up any runs on the mound, but it was too late as the Pirates ship sank before they could make a comeback.
In Game 2, Brunswick got hot again as the Pirates had two on base in the first inning. However, instead of getting them home, the Pirates left them stranded.
Bentley pitched the full game and gave up 12 runs on 16 hits recording only one strikeout and four walks.
Effingham’s bats stayed hot from the first game and quickly put up runs and executed off of the Pirates mistakes.
The Rebels scored three runs in the second and third inning then scored one time in the fifth and five in the sixth.
One run is all the Pirates would score in the final game as they lost 12-1.
Effingham proved to be too strong as Brunswick could never find its groove or get into the game.
Brunswick’s now 4-7 on the season and take on Charlton County today at home with the first pitch set for 6 p.m. The Pirates travel to Effingham on Thursday to finish out the three game series.