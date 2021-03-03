Brunswick High’s soccer teams toughed it out on Tuesday night at Lanier Field as the boys earned their sixth win, and the girls fell in a close battle against Effingham County.
The girls took the field first and fell 2-1 in what coach Greg Sturm called an evenly matched game.
Effingham got an early goal on a defensive error, then added another early in the second half. Brunswick hung tough against the Rebels and got one back on a foul by their goalkeeper to Ayisha Bradley.
Emma Counts converted the penalty kick to make it 2-1. However, time wasn’t on their side as the clock ran out before they could complete the comeback.
Brunswick’s boys embraced the dropping temperatures and sideways rain as they got a 3-0 win over the Rebels.
That win improves the Pirates to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 2-6A play — giving them their best start to a season in school history.
The Pirates started hot and scored all three goals in the first half. Noah Hunter scored the first goal off an assist from Denilson Carcamo. Oscar Cruz got the second goal, with Carcamo again providing the assist, and knocked in the final goal with an assist from Ramses Hernandez.
Brunswick’s girls will take the field on Friday against Richmond Academy, but the next time both squads will play will be Tuesday, March 9, with the girl's game slated for 5 p.m.