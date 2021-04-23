Hosting the program’s first state playoff game, defeat was never an option for the Brunswick High boys Friday against Rockdale County.
Ramses Hernandez punched in a goal with 1:39 remaining to secure the teetering contest and send the Pirates to the second round for the first time in school history with a 3-1 victory at Glynn County Stadium.
“The boys just needed a dream,” said Brunswick coach Enrique Power. “They needed a dream, they needed to follow it, they had to work hard for it, and in soccer, everything is possible.
“You’ve got the right kids, the right attitude, and it’s going to happen if it’s meant to happen.”
The Pirates got off to a strong start on both ends of the pitch with keeper Zane Rosenbaum making a couple of saves within the first five minutes. But it was Brunswick that wound up getting on the scoreboard first when Sammy Beard knocked in a ball in front of a muddy net with fewer than nine minutes into the match.
Marlin Clinch raced down field after a ball and nearly collided with the Rockdale keeper, instead just deflecting the ball away to Oscar Cruz, who hit Beard with a soft pass for the score.
Fewer than five minutes later, Brunswick added to its lead when Rockdale was the victim of an own goal as a corner kick bounced off one of the Bulldogs’ players and into the net.
The Rockdale player responsible for the own goal was forced to take over at keeper about 90 seconds later when the starter ran into a Brunswick player while chasing down a ball, injuring his knee.
But despite having a reserve keeper in a net, Rockdale locked down over the final 25-plus minutes of the first half, holding the deficit at two entering halftime.
Neither team was able to generate many clean opportunities in the second half though, and each keeper did well to smother any of the shots that did make it through the defense.
Rockdale County got on the board when it slipped a ball past Rosenbaum with 16:37 remaining the cut the deficit to 2-1, but it never felt like the Bulldogs were a threat to slip another past the standout.
“(Rosenbaum) is one of those kids that are rare,” Power said. “You get them once every 8-10 years. He’s a monster. He’s an all-sport athlete. He’s a great football player, a monster soccer goalie. He’s just an amazing kid.”
As final minutes ticked off the clock, Brunswick wasn’t satisfied with simply possessing the ball and surviving.
In the final two minutes, Hernandez found an opening in the defense and powered through a goal that punctuated a historic season for the program.
“It’s something that no one except them can say,” Power said of the Pirates’ first playoff win. “It is a generation that is going to remember this for a very long time. I think it’s going to be a really long time before another generation does this or does it better.”