The Brunswick High and Glynn Academy boys soccer teams are set to clash between the bricks for the second time this season at 7 p.m. Thursday at Glynn County Stadium, and somehow the stakes are higher than before.
The Pirates (10-2, 7-2 Region 2-6A) won 2-0 over the Terrors (13-1-1, 10-1) on March 9 to earn the program’s first victory over their crosstown rival in a matchup between two of MaxPrep’s top 10 teams in the classification, and now another piece of history is within Brunswick’s grasp — a region title and the home playoff game that comes along with it.
If BHS completes the sweep of Glynn, the Pirates would take over first place in the region by virtue of tiebreaker with just a few contests remaining in the regular season.
But Brunswick boys coach Enrique Power knows his team can’t afford to rest on the laurels of its first win, especially against a program the caliber of Glynn Academy.
“Soccer, there’s a reason why they call it the beautiful game — every game is different,” Power said. “If you come off the first 10 minutes still asleep, a team like Glynn is going to put two or three goals on you, and by the time you react, you’re down already.
“Right when that whistle is blown, we’ve got to play until the end of the game.”
Team camaraderie has been a weapon for Brunswick all season with players that understand no matter who actually delivers the kick that puts the ball in the net, the entire team is scoring. Eight different Pirates have scored at least three goals on the season.
It was Marlin Clinch and Dennilson Caracmo who notched goals in the first meeting against the Terrors, but the match was won on the defensive end. Glynn controlled the ball for much of the first half, but they were turned away at the net time and time again by Brunswick keeper Zane Rosenbaum.
The Pirates also succeeded in wearing the Terrors down physically throughout the match with their gritty play, and they’ll need to do more of the same in Round 2.
“We’ve got to win every 50-50 ball, we’ve got to be prepared for anything that happens, we have to run more than the guys next to us, and then we’ve got to take care of set pieces,” Power said. “If we can keep the ball on the ground and on our feet, and make them run around the ball, that’s even better.
“Everything right now for us is to take advantage of our height and our physique.”
Although Brunswick may have an edge physically, it will need to bring the right mentality into the contest if it hopes to move a step closer to securing the top seed in the region.
Glynn Academy bounced back from its lone loss of the season to rattle off six straight wins leading up to the rematch against Brunswick. The Pirates, on the other hand, dropped back-to-back matches before righting the ship with a pair of victories.
Under the direction of long-time coach Bobby Brockman, Brunswick expects Glynn to come prepared for a slugfest.
“They have a lot of quality players that have been playing travel club and higher level for all their lives,” Power said. “They’ve always been a quality team, always had a great coach, so they definitely know what they’re doing.
“They’re going to be hungry, and they’re going to be ready to come out and show their best.”
But the Pirates are starving for their own taste of city supremacy. Nobody knows that better than Power, who was an all-region player for Brunswick just five years ago.
“I know what it feels like to go into this game and play in it,” Power said. “I think a lot of these guys, they’re just hungry, and they want to win. It doesn’t matter what it takes, they want to win.”