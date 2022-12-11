With the world’s game going on in Qatar, the love for the game has continued to grow. More and more kids are glued to the games and want to be involved in the beautiful game.
For Brunswick High’s head coach Enrique Power, he held his annual winter camp to keep the love of the game fresh on the minds of the 60-plus adolescents who took part in the camp.
“This time we had a lot of kids coming and a lot of them just got done with the middle school season or travel season,” Power said. “Just having this two-day camp was for a lot of them, a good way to end their season to go into the holiday season and enjoy their break. With the World Cup going on, I had a few kids while we were doing drills watching the World Cup. ‘Can my team be Argentina?’ I think all the kids right now are just really into soccer and with the big turnout I think that is what the World Cup is doing.”
Seeing kids don the likes of stars like Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, or a top club in FC Barcelona, Power, and his assistant coaches used the two-day camp as they did for their summer.
“Our philosophy that I have always told them is if our kids are always having fun in a good environment then they are learning,” Power said. “We let them play first and then tell them what to think about and try something differently. They are learning in game realistic situations and they are learning what they are doing wrong and what is the better thing to do.”
Going through simple drills of technical work, the campers played several games of 7-on-7 games where many tried to show off their skills in front of the coaching staff.
Using the camp to hone in on the factor of having fun, if games were tied after the period of play they would instantly go into a penalty shootout. Hoping to be the next shot-stopper or top penalty striker in the area, campers went back and forth about putting shots into the back of the net or seeing them saved by the keeper.
Eventually bringing the group back together for one giant game of 11-on-11, Power said there are still things the kids can work on.
“A lot of them will see guys wide open 30 yards down the field, and try and play a long ball and I tell them to play it simple and play the guy in front of you and build up from there,” Power said. “At this age, a lot of them don’t think about it and they just want to play and get down to the other side of the field and score, which at this age that’s what they want to do.”