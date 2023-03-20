The Brunswick High boys soccer team notched its second Region 2-6A win of the season Friday with a 2-1 victory over Lakeside Evans.
Pushing through to the final whistle was something Brunswick head coach Enrique Power has stressed to his team, in the wake of dropping a number of close contests this season en route to a 6-7-1 record, including 2-6 in region play.
“With every game we have been right there, we are always missing that last push to push us through to get a win or tie it up and keep going,” Power said. “(Friday) was just nice, the boys really pushed through. They deserved the win. It was a good game. Those Augusta schools are always giving a fight, and I thought tonight we really deserved the win, especially with how the boys have been playing the last couple of games and how unlucky we’ve been. I thought tonight we really deserved it, and they believed in it, and they got it. They did it.”
Edwin Morales scored the opening goal of the game off an assist from JB Santos to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead heading into halftime, but things changed in the first 10 minutes of the second half.
Lakeside won a penalty kick and converted the chance to tie the game at 1-1. With another game potentially slipping out from underneath them, the Brunswick boys corrected their course.
Two minutes after the equalizer, Morales had a breakaway where he took on the Panthers goalie and tapped it past him to score the go-ahead goal on the night.
“Right after they scored the PK, the boys really wanted it, and two minutes after that, we scored to make it 2-1,” Power said. “Edwin had a brace and after that, the boys never looked back. They kept pushing and pushing, and having Jerry in the goal makes a big deal for us.”
Brunswick had a chance to score a third goal when the midfield won the ball back off a Lakeside counter-attack, and pushed forward for a 2-on-1 chance. Power pointed out that if Morales didn’t trip during the opportunity, he might have picked up a hat-trick to cap off the convincing win.
However, the Pirates settled for a 2-1 victory in yet another region matchup that went down to the wire.
“Every game we have lost in the region, besides Glynn, has been by one goal,” Power said. “Every game we have to stay focused and concentrate because the five to 10 minutes you lose focus, these teams will score on you and make you pay, especially when you are down. That’s the tough situation. Whenever you are down you really have to get some extra energy and try and get one in and keep defending and get more to be able to turn it around.”
Celebrating the win that pushes the team into sixth in region play — just two games out of the fourth and final state playoff spot — Power said his team controls its own destiny with the games remaining against Glynn Academy, Grovetown, Effingham County and Evans.
“That’s the best part of the beautiful game, even if you feel like your season is washing away, one win puts you right back in the fight.” Power said.
Brunswick hosts Glynn Academy in the second installment of the battle Between the Bricks tonight at 7 p.m.