In his final weeks as a full-time resident of the place he’s called home since his elementary days, former Brunswick head boys soccer coach Enrique Power wanted to keep his yearly soccer camp going.
“It is a bit of a different feeling knowing that I’m not going to be living here year-long,” Power said. “It’s a little bit of a different feeling, but I think most of the kids are learning. They are learning different moves, we have beginners and guys that know what they are doing. It’s a good mixture, but I think overall it’s a good feeling. I know that I am going to leave with a good feeling about helping the kids. Even ones that economically can’t afford this type of camps, I try to give them a deal to have them show up and play, and enjoy that everybody else that gets to enjoy this.”
Having help from those who are close to him from assistant coach Grayson Schulte, rising senior JB Santos, his brother Denilson Carcamo, former player Aidan Sturm and Powers’ fiancé Carri Sturm, Powers’ campers started the day off at Jane Macon by working on their technical ability.
Campers started off by juggling with their dominant and non-dominant foot before working in keeps-ups to put the full juggling experience together that many soccer players grow accustomed to mastering.
Getting the blood flowing and the legs warmed up, Powers went over dribble moves with his 50-plus campers all while asking them to have it be an in-game realistic dribble. Scissor moves, step overs, roll touch, inside inside, Ronaldo chop and the Maradona were all types of moves that campers not only knew but were able to get down to a T in the session.
“In the soccer world, the biggest things are, do you have a good touch, do you have vision, do you know how to play? That’s it, that’s what I focus on,” Power said of the technical abilities and teaching them. “Can we put you on the field where in any other part of the world you can be in and play like anybody else? My goal is to show you the basics. We will show you the most important things that will make you successful on a soccer field in Brunswick, Spain, China wherever. Soccer wherever around the world is going to be the same. My biggest thing that I teach the little ones through to the older ones is if you know the basics then everything else will just come to you. As long as they are learning what scissors are, step overs, inside foot touches, those small things that high schoolers look at and say are easy but that’s how you start. Those are the basics.”
Staying technical, campers worked on one and two-touch passing at game speed with coaches walking around and either mimicking possible defenders or giving insight into where to have their feet to get the ball controlled and away.
Splitting the campers off by middle schoolers and above on one half of the field and elementary on the other, Power worked on a new drill that he had watched Atlanta United do in its training sessions. Standing at their own cones in groups of six, campers worked on passing and fill-in space before ramping up the speed with 1/2 passing sequences and directing passes across the field for crisp patterns of play.
Eventually breaking into six-on-six games to hopefully carry some of the technical work they learned in the previous hours into play, Power said his philosophy is all about the kids having fun in an enjoyable environment to learn.
“They are having fun and they are smiling, that means they are having fun and if they learning then that means they are getting better,” Power said. “If you ever have a player out there that is out there and not having fun — being timid and not making any friends — I assure you that player is not learning. Their head is somewhere else but when you see them out there they are having fun, competing, and doing everything that you expect them to do, then you know you are doing it right. That means your environment is fun, the kids are helping one another and things like this is where you can see who going to be a leader when they get to high school. Those are the type of kids who are going to be leaders on the field and off the field.”