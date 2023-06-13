In his final weeks as a full-time resident of the place he’s called home since his elementary days, former Brunswick head boys soccer coach Enrique Power wanted to keep his yearly soccer camp going.

“It is a bit of a different feeling knowing that I’m not going to be living here year-long,” Power said. “It’s a little bit of a different feeling, but I think most of the kids are learning. They are learning different moves, we have beginners and guys that know what they are doing. It’s a good mixture, but I think overall it’s a good feeling. I know that I am going to leave with a good feeling about helping the kids. Even ones that economically can’t afford this type of camps, I try to give them a deal to have them show up and play, and enjoy that everybody else that gets to enjoy this.”

More from this section

Pinova to temporarily resume operations this week

Pinova to temporarily resume operations this week

The public won’t likely be able to see it, but parts of the Pinova wood resin plant in Brunswick will be operating this week as the company continues to work toward reopening following a massive fire in April.

Girl Scout troop achieves Bronze Award

Girl Scout troop achieves Bronze Award

A Girl Scout troop earned their Bronze Award on May 31 after creating a lending library stand at Home2 Suites by Hilton on Jekyll Island. These six girls, fourth- to fifth- graders, aim to build a better community by developing problem-solving projects.