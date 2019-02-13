It took one half inning to erase the work that Brunswick had put in to build a three-run lead against Benedictine.
It took the Pirates six more frames before they got the lead back for good on Hunter Goff’s walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the 12th of a 4-3 victory over the visiting Cadets.
Goff homered in the third to stake Brunswick to an early advantage, and two more in the fourth opened up a 3-0 lead. But four straight batters reached for Benedictine to lead off the top of the fifth, the final a two-run double. After a strikeout, the Cadets tied the game on a sacrifice fly to right field.
Fifty-seven plate appearances passed before the next run would cross the plate.
The win was a gritty one for Brunswick against the defending Class 2A state champions. Four pitchers saw time on the mound, starting with Marshall Cox, who struck out seven over five innings.
Mitchell Richburg struggled in relief of Cox, issuing two bases on balls in just 12 pitches, but Bryson Wilson kept Benedictine off the scoreboard for 6.1 frames, allowing only four runners to reach over that span.
Wilson’s most important frame came in the top of the ninth when the Cadets led off the inning with a hard-hit double to right field. A sacrifice bunt moved the go-ahead run to third, but Wilson got a pop out and a weak line out to first base to escape the jam unscathed.
The Pirates managed to scratch out 21 base runners on eight hits by eight different players, eight walks, and five hit batsmen, but the team left 16 runners on base on the night.
Now 1-1 on the season, Brunswick will compete against Appling County on Saturday at 7 p.m. as part of Baseball at the Beach.