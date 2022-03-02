Sixteen minutes from returning to the Final 4 for the first time since 2015, the Pirates were done in by a flurry of 3-pointers.
Brunswick High fell 64-56 to Rockdale County in the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A state playoffs Tuesday at Brunswick Square Garden, sank by a third-quarter takeover from Danielle Carnegie.
The sophomore point guard eluded the Pirates’ defense all evening en route to 35 points — 13 coming in the third quarter as the Bulldogs flipped a 10-point deficit into an 11-point lead.
“Defensively, we did not do what we were supposed to do,” said Brunswick girls head coach Maria Mangram. “Hats off to (Carnegie). We knew about her, we knew what she was capable of, we knew what she could do, and what she kind of struggled at, and we did that in the first half. Then we just lost sight of her.
“We knew about (Carnegie) and (Lia Edwards), and then at the end of the night, they were the only two with all the points. It’s just unfortunate.”
Between Carnegie and Edwards, the duo scored 53 of Rockdale’s 64 points, nearly matching the total output by Brunswick, which had a hard time putting the ball in the net on the other end.
Turnovers hurt the Pirates again, and the team failed to capitalize on many the looks they were able to get inside, especially during the decisive third period that saw BHS manage just six points.
Shamya Flanders led Brunswick with 16 points, Ja’Mya West added 12 points, and Jermiyah Ramsey scored 10, but no other Pirate had more than seven points.
“We didn’t get a lot of scoring from our normal scorers, but it was due to their defense; they did their homework,” Mangram said. “They were kind of trying to double some or whatever, but I just felt like overall, our third quarter was horrible. If I could take that third quarter back, it wouldn’t have been as bad.”
As the Pirates have done all postseason, they came out and delivered a strong opening punch, racing out to a 15-4 advantage fueled by the play of Ramsey.
The sophomore knocked down a shot beyond the arc to get Brunswick on the board before drilling 3s from each corner on back-to-back possessions that pushed the lead to nine with just three minutes remaining in the period.
With the Bulldogs pinching down in the paint and doubling the posts, it was more than seven minutes of game time before one of the Pirates’ bigs scored when Flanders closed the first with a couple of baskets to send the team into the second quarter up nine.
Flanders scored four more points in the second, and Shané Jackson got on the scoreboard with two points, but still, a majority of Brunswick’s scoring came from the backcourt as West, Shania Jones and Akeelah Bryan combined to score 12 of the team’s 18 points.
To that point, it looks as though it might be enough. The Pirates led by as many as 13 points in the second before carrying a 10-point edge over the Bulldogs into halftime.
But it would take just half the third for Rockdale County to make up the deficit, tying the game at 41-41 on Edwards’ 3-pointer at the four-minute mark before using the next four minutes to build a 54-43 advantage of its own.
Carnegie and Edwards combined to hit four 3s in the period, making Brunswick pay for the slightest of air space allowed.
Though shellshocked, the Pirates managed to re-focus after the disastrous third, Flanders eurostepping in transition to a layup that closed the game to 56-51 with nearly four minutes remaining.
But with Rockdale County focused on bleeding out the clock, Brunswick was unable to make the most of the limited opportunities it had to complete the comeback.
“It’s unfortunate, but I am so proud of those girls,” Mangram said. “Not many people can say 27-2, but we can. I’m happy for them, even if we didn’t get to where we were supposed to…
“We were in the trenches, and a lot of people weren’t with us when we were grinding it out, trying to figure out who played well in what place.”