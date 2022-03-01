Sixteen minutes from returning to the Final 4 for the first time since 2015, the Pirates were done in by a flurry of 3-pointers.
Brunswick High fell 64-56 to Rockdale County in the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A state playoffs Tuesday at Brunswick Square Garden, sank by a third-quarter takeover from Danielle Carnegie.
The sophomore point guard eluded the Pirates’ defense all evening en route to 35 points — 13 coming in the third quarter as the Bulldogs flipped a 10-point deficit into an 11-point lead.
“Defensively, we did not what we were supposed to do,” said Brunswick girls head coach Maria Mangram. “Hats off to (Carnegie). We knew about her, we knew what she was capable of, we knew what she could do, and what she kind of struggled at, and we did that in the first half. Then we just lost sight of her.
“We knew about (Carnegie) and (Lia Edwards), and then at the end of the night, they were the only two with all the points. It’s just unfortunate.”
Between Carnegie and Edwards, the duo scored 53 of Rockdale’s 64 points, nearly matching the total output by Brunswick, which had a hard time putting the ball in the net on the other end.
Turnovers hurt the Pirates again, and the team failed to capitalize on many the looks they were able to get inside, especially during the decisive third period that saw BHS manage just six points.
Shamya Flanders led Brunswick with 16 points, Ja’Mya West added 12 points, and Jermiyah Ramsey scored 10, but no other Pirate had more than seven points.
“It’s unfortunate, but I am so proud of those girls,” Mangram said. “Not many people can say 27-2, but we can. I’m happy for them, even if we didn’t get to where we were supposed to…
“We were in the trenches, and a lot of people weren’t with us when we were grinding it out, trying to figure out who played well in what place.”
The compete game story will run in Thursday’s edition of The News.