The Pirates’ entire crew got in on the fun in Game 1 of a Region 2-6A series Monday.
Eight batters recorded at least one RBI and starter Chamberlain Dent went the distance as Brunswick High (7-6, 1-3) hammered Statesboro (9-5, 3-1) on the road 13-0 to snap a four-game losing streak.
Coming off a series that saw BHS allow 29 runs while being swept by Richmond Hill, Dent got the Pirates back on track with a gem of a performance. The senior needed just 64 pitches to dispatch the Blue Devils, allowing just one hit over six innings and striking out five without a walk.
Statesboro had a pair of base runners reach on errors in the bottom of the second, but Dent punched out the ensuing batter after each miscue to escape the inning without issue. The Blue Devils’ only hit came an inning later — a one-out single to left — before Dent sat down the next two batters on ground balls.
Dent would retire the final 11 batters to end the game.
Meanwhile, Brunswick got straight to work on offense, opening the top of the first with a single by leadoff hitter Kyle Lodise, who advanced to second on Riley Morgan’s walk, and stole third to give the Pirates runners on the corners with no outs.
Matthew Neal stepped to the plate and drove Lodise home on a ground ball to score the first run the game. Jonathan Landers followed with an RBI single to score Morgan from third base.
With two outs and Landers standing on third after errant throws by Statesboro, Landers extended the lead to 3-0 by charging home on a wild pitch.
Brunswick scored two runs in the third, with the top half of the lineup up to bat for the second time around, pushing the lead to 5-0. In the inning, the Pirates had three singles with RBIs coming from Landers and Dent.
In the bottom of the third, the Blue Devils first hit was recorded on a 2-1 count from Dent. The runner would be stranded on the base paths after two ground outs by the infield.
The Pirates offense scored eight runs between the fourth and sixth inning to force the 10-run rule before the seventh inning. Brunswick’s batters reached base 12 times in the three-inning stretch, with seven coming being patient at the plate and drawing walks.
In addition to his performance on the mound, Dent went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and three RBI. Morgan finished 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored, and Landers hit 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored.
Brunswick returns to the friendly confides of Bud Couch Field for Game 2 of its series against Statesboro at 6 p.m. Wednesday.