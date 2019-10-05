Brunswick High went on the road and shut down Monroe on Friday night as the Pirates won 42-0 and grab its second-straight win.
For the second week in a row, the Pirates offense made moves and got into the end zone while the defense played aggressively and forced mistakes. Brunswick finished the game with 212 yards on the ground, 206 through the air, and 418 total yards.
Senior quarterback Anthony Mountain came out hot as he marched his offense down the field four consecutive times, giving the Pirates a 28-0 lead after the first quarter.
He didn’t do it alone as he had his running back duo to back up the passing game. Chuckobe Hill was yet again a major part of Brunswick’s success as he finished with 10 carries for 90 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Hill also had one catch for a 17-yard touchdown pass from Mountain.
Che’querdo Foy also helped out the team by scoring two touchdowns as well. One of them came off a deep ball that Mountain threw. His second came on an out route from Brunswick’s other quarterback KJ Lee.
Mountain played the entire first quarter, and then in the second, he and Lee split playing time. Brunswick went into half 35-0, which forced a running clock in the second half.
Lee played the third quarter, and the Pirates drove down the field again and scored. Third-string quarterback Jeffrey Waye played the entire fourth quarter and almost got the offense into the end zone again, but time expired.
“Our effort was really good tonight,” Brunswick coach Sean Pender said. “I was worried about us having a groggy start with that long bus ride, but we didn’t. We mixed the passing and the rushing game together really well tonight. Our defense once again played lights out and made some huge plays.”
Brunswick improves to 3-3 on the season and 2-1 on this four-week road trip with one more to play. The Pirates travel to Richmond Hill next to take on the Wildcats and begin region play.