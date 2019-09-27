Brunswick High’s football team found a way against New Hampstead as the Pirates produce a 22 point comeback and win 29-19.
Despite being down 13-7 at halftime and struggling at first, the Pirates offense found some rhythm in the second half scoring three crucial touchdowns.
Leading the way again for the Pirates were running back duo Ree Simmons and Chuckobe Hill. Both guys played well tonight according to Brunswick’s coach Sean Pender.
Pender said that Hill had around 150 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Simmons struggled at first and coughed up the ball, but found a way to redeem himself as he caught the only touchdown the Pirates scored in the second quarter giving them some momentum heading into halftime.
“They did what they do,” Pender said. “And they ran the ball well.”
However, New Hampstead returned the kickoff to start the third quarter with a 21-7 lead.
Instead of hanging their heads, Brunswick’s offense went to work. Che’querdo Foy caught a big third down conversion for the Pirates to keep one of the touchdown drives alive. The Pirates converted multiple third downs throughout the second half to keep the momentum on their side.
KJ Lee came in midway through the second quarter and helped keep that momentum going for the Pirates. He also threw a touchdown pass to Amarion Whitfield for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. The Pirates chose to go for two and Simmons ran it in to give the Pirates a 29-19 advantage.
“KJ did a great job tonight and managed the game well, and orchestrated the comeback win,” Pender said.
Pender said that his defense played well tonight and made some big stops to get the ball back in the hands of the offense. Overall Pender said that it was a good team win, and this confidence and momentum needs to carry on into next week.
“We definitely had a good team win,” Pender said. “We struggled in the first half, and then they ran back the opening kick off to start the second, and we could have given up then. They kept fighting though and saw the light. We have to carry this momentum, moving forward and keep getting better.”
Brunswick takes on Monroe in Albany next Friday for its third straight road game as the Pirates look to win two games in a row.