Brunswick High defensive coordinator Thomas Tedder doesn’t have any inside knowledge on how to shut down New Hampstead.
But the play of Tedder’s unit is likely to decide the fate of the Pirates (1-3) today when they kickoff against his former team at 7:30 p.m. in Bloomingdale.
Tedder served as interim head coach for New Hampstead last season following the firing of Michael Moore, and he proceeded to guide the Phoenix to the postseason before accepting a job at Brunswick.
Sean Pender and the Pirates topped Tedder and the Phoenix 31-27 last season, but with first-year New Hampstead head coach Kyle Hockman now in place, there’s not much Tedder’s first-hand experience can tell his new team that they haven’t learned from film.
“That’s not really a big factor,” Pender said. “The things that he knew were things that we could see on film.
“They’re a very, very athletic football team. They’ve got some good ball players.”
Leading the way for New Hampstead (2-2) are a pair of 247Sports Composite three-star senior receivers in Sam Brown and Justin McKithen. Brown is a 6-foot-2, 186-pound UCF commit that can threaten downfield with a 4.45-second 40 and a 37.9-inch vertical while FAU recruit McKithen is a shiftier receiver to contend with at 5-10, 150 pounds.
“They are very, very athletic on the perimeter,” Pender said. “Probably the most athletic team we’ve seen.”
The duo will make for an excellent test for Brunswick’s own pair of senior Division I prospects in the secondary, Freddie Towns and Devin Lafayette.
Towns, a long, 6-foot, 176-pound corner, has gotten his senior season off to a quick start after earning All-Region 2-6A honorable mention a year ago and parlaying it into an offseason that saw him take visits to programs like Florida and Georgia Southern.
Lafayette entered the season with offers from Stetson and Cornell after earning a place on the all-region first team as a junior with a 6-2, 182-pound frame. The Pirates’ safety recently returned from injury, but he and the rest of the secondary was still trying to gel in last week’s 48-20 loss to Camden, leading to a couple of busted coverages.
With another week of work under their belt, the Brunswick defensive backfield figures to be a step closer towards realizing it’s potential. Containing New Hampstead’s dynamic duo would make for a good start.
But the Pirates can’t rely solely on its secondary to slow down the Phoenix’s as they also have an explosive running back in tow. Instead, Brunswick will need to win up front and apply pressure to the New Hampstead signal caller if they are to get the stops they need.
Pressure is something the Pirates fully anticipate on facing from the Phoenix defense as well. It will take a full team effort — down to the coaching staff — for Brunswick to come away from the road trip with a win.
“They’re a good football team,” Pender said. “They’re going to provide a lot of pressure, they’re going to get after it, and the thing that is most impressive about New Hampstead is how they’ve improved weekly.
“If you look at them in the beginning of the season, you watch their tape then, they don’t look as good as they do now. That’s a sign of a well-coached football team.”