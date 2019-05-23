Newly hired Brunswick High softball coach, Nicole Bailey, and her staff are set to host a softball camp June 24-26.
Bailey came from Hampton High School in Hampton, Ga. where she was the head coach the last four years and an assistant coach the year before she took over the team.
Last season, Hampton went 22-7 overall and 6-1 in region play and fell to Northside in the semifinal round of the state championship.
The team batted .325, .416 on-base percentage, hit 23 home runs and had 66 stolen bases. However, it seems like a lot of the team's success came from ace pitcher Skylar Trahan.
Trahan is a rising senior and is one talented pitcher. In her three years on the mound, she has a 1.93 ERA, holds a 20-16 overall record and has struck out an impressive 425 batters.
Bailey completely turned around the Hampton softball program in the four years she was there and turned a 5-12 team into a 22-7 and semifinalist in the state tournament.
Before Bailey took the job at Hampton, she was a graduate assistant at West Georgia for a year and before that she worked two years as an assistant at St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, North Carolina, where she played college ball as well.
Originally from Lumberton, North Carolina Bailey played shortstop and catcher during her colligate career at St. Andrews University. She was a four-year letter winner and four-time academic all-conference selection in college as well.
Brunswick will be her second head coaching job, and Bailey is excited about coaching a new team.
“I’m excited to get to work with a new group,” Bailey said about taking the Brunswick job. “I love passing along my knowledge of the game. They haven’t had a lot of softball experience, but I’m excited to give them a true softball experience. I want to build a relationship with the players and get them ready for the next level, whether that is college ball or a career.”
She already has implemented the community with her staff. Bailey recently hired Coastal Georgia softball player Kylie Young as an assistant coach. Young will join the team this summer after she finishes up classes.
Bailey is also ready to interact with the community with this camp and hopes to get involved with Coastal Georgia’s program. Bailey said that she wants to get with Coastal’s head coach Mike Minick and see if he will help out with this camp and potentially help him host a camp with the college.
She also helped with the University of North Carolina’s camp for two years before coming to Hampton and then held camps the four years she was there.
“Fundamentals are what softball’s all about,” Bailey said. “Camp is a great way to build on those fundamentals, and it gets them accustomed to high school level ball.”
The camp will be June 24-26 at Brunswick’s softball fields, and it will be three jammed packed days of softball. Bailey said that she has college softball players coming in to help the kids along with her staff and current players.
The former college players helping out with the camp are Olivia Whitt from Southern Union Community College, Lindsey Thomas from West Georgia Tech and Maddie Kirksey from Georgia Gwinnett College.
Each day of camp will be broken down into specific skills. One day will be hitting and base running, one will be fielding and one will be pitching. Players are welcome to come all three days or as many as they can.
There will be strength and conditioning each day, and there will be daily competitions for campers to earn prizes.
The camp welcomes players ages 7-13, and it costs $35 a day or $90 for all three days. Camp starts at 9:00 a.m. and will go to noon each day. Lunch will not be provided for the campers, but the concession stand will be open. If interested, please contact Robert Eubanks who is a BHS Softball Booster. He can be reached at euye544@gmail.com or by texting him at (804) 712-1945.