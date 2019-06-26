Brunswick High’s wrestling team doesn’t plan to rest on its laurels.
The Pirates made program history last year when they appeared in the GHSA Team Duals State Tournament for the first time and finished among the top five in Class 6A. Brunswick followed up by placing in the top 10 at the Traditional Wrestling State Tournament, where senior Trace Insalaco won the individual title at 145 pounds.
Just a few months later, the Pirates’ wrestlers returned to their winning ways on the mat as the Brunswick Riptide Wrestling AAU club placed fifth in the AAU National Scholastic Duals this past weekend in Orlando.
There were 52 teams in the tournament field, and with a 9-1 record, the Brunswick Riptide earned All-American status. The AAU club’s lone loss of the event saw them edged 33-27 by the West Virginia state champions in the quarterfinal round.
Before its loss, the Brunswick Riptide had rattled off eight straight victories by an average score of 56.25-15 with wins over clubs from Colorado, North Carolina, Illinois, Ohio, Florida, Indiana, and Virginia.
The Brunswick Riptide notched a 38-32 victory over the Skyline Hawks of Virginia 38-32 to set up its quarterfinal match against West Virginia’s Mothman Wrestling Club.
Despite the setback, the Riptide bounced back to beat S.E.O. of Ohio 38-32 to secure fifth place.
Curtis Brock went undefeated in his 10 matches for the Riptide, finishing a perfect 10-0, while teammates Trent Burke and Insalaco each went 9-1. All three wrestlers finished among the top five at the traditional state tournament in February.
Among the Riptide’s other All-American members were: John Johnson (8-2), Christian Sheppard (7-3), Jermemiah Dawson (7-3), and William Abbott (7-3).
Demonta Pitts, Cameron Crump, and Ryne Buckley each also earned key wins in the dual meets.
Individually, Staffon Stanley, Jordan Prado, Marcus Norman, Peter Mckinney, and Leon Charlton also won matches, and the latter three earned All-American status.
As the Brunswick wrestling team sharpens its skills at competitive meets in addition to summer workouts three days a week, another strong season looks to be on the horizon.