Brunswick High saw another pitching gem from ace Chamberlain Dent, who tossed a complete game shutout in a 3-0 victory over Camden on Tuesday at Bud Couch Field.
In the first two innings, Dent left the Wildcats guessing on the timing of his pitches, only two reaching first base on a walk and an error.
In the third inning, Dent faced his toughest stretch on the mound in the entire game. After hitting the first batter, walking the next batter on four consecutive balls and an infield single, the bases were loaded with no outs. Brunswick manager Greg Roberts had full faith in his ace to get himself out of the jam and keep his team in the game. Dent struck out the next three batters on 11 pitches, taking the momentum away from the Wildcats.
“What’s crazy is he’s done that twice this year already,” Roberts said of Dent. “It’s almost like he shrinks his focus, and he gets even tighter around the zone and he goes right at people. That’s something that comes with time, experience, age. He has been in those situations after last year being our game three starter every night to having to compete in bad situations, he does a really good job.
“I’m glad he is able to do that. It’s very odd for a guy to go out and you feel comfortable with and he just pounds the ball in the zone and finds a way to get guys out and a chance for us to win.”
Brunswick’s bats continued to stay cold through the first four innings, only recording three walks.
In the fifth inning, with a tired Ethan Finch on the mound for Camden, the Pirates finally jumped and put runs on the board. Dent started the two-run inning with a walk, making way for a courtesy runner for the pitcher. Tai Gadson on first kept Finch and the Camden defense on its heels with his wheels ready for the sign to steal second.
Gadson would steal second base on the eighth pitch of the at-bat to Jordan Lodise, who would draw a walk on the very next pitch. With runners on first and second and the leadoff hitter Kyle Lodise up to bat, Finch had gassed out.
The Wildcat pitcher threw a ball in the dirt to advance the runners into scoring position and followed it up with two more uncontrolled balls for a 3-1 count to Lodise. On the next pitch, Lodise drilled a line drive into the outfield to score both runners to put the Pirates on the board and in the lead.
A pitching change would soon follow for Camden, with Jesse Thames coming in and forcing an inning-ending double play on an attempted hit and run by Brunswick.
“I felt like we were a little tardy on his fastball, from getting the game going and getting our foot down on some of the pitches we should have squared up,” Roberts said of the slow start at the plate. “We fouled a lot of balls back early in the game that I felt like we should have been on. That comes with time but when you don’t give up any runs, it’s hard to lose.”
Dent would continue his excellence on the mound in the sixth, throwing eight pitches and striking out Gray Loden looking to end the inning.
Brunswick, looking to add insurance runs, started the inning off with a leadoff walk by designated hitter Roland Chance. Gadson would come on yet again as the designated runner to run the bases.
After a first-pitch single by catcher Isaiah Brauda, the Pirates advanced their runners on a passed ball to second and third before a second consecutive passed ball would score Gadson. Jonathan Landers was intentionally walked on a 3-0 count and the Pirates had runners on the corners.
“I felt like once we get on base we were pretty aggressive,” Roberts said. “We stole a lot of bases and did a lot of things well on the base path. We just have to find a way to get on early. We have done a good job of moving runners when they get on and getting ourselves in a scoring position. In five of the seven innings, we had somebody in scoring position and that gave us a chance to go but we didn’t early on. We just have to find a way to do it quickly and more effectively.”
The team would stall with runners on second and third, but led 3-0 going into the seventh inning and Dent returning to the mound.
Dealing all night long, Dent continued his dominance on the mound with a nine-pitch inning, striking out the first Wildcat batter then forcing back-to-back pop-ups. Dent ended the game with a complete-game shutout on 90 pitches, recording seven strikeouts and allowing just two hits and two walks.
“Ninety pitches in a high school ball game for him — it’s about getting ready for region play,” Roberts said. “We talked about pulling him right there, but this its time to go. Complete game shutout on two hits, that’s what we are expecting from him. Hopefully, we get that every night.”